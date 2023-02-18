×
Fashion Frenzy: Finding Feminine Energy in the Latest Couture

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Unpacking the Life and Times of Karl Lagerfeld

A Stroll in Mar Vista

These walkable spots are just a 5-minute drive from Frieze L.A., open until Feb. 19 at Santa Monica Airport.

Tortoise General Store
Tortoise General Store, on the corner of Venice Boulevard and Wade Street, specializes in Japanese home goods. Courtesy of Tortoise General Store/Amelie Uchiike

Mar Vista, a low-key neighborhood just east of Venice, is a 5-minute drive from Frieze venue Santa Monica Airport. While Los Angeles is certainly not known for its walkability, it has its hubs and for those looking for a stroll, to grab coffee, a drink, check out some shops or sit for a meal, the stretch of Venice Boulevard between Grand View Boulevard and Beethoven Street is worth a visit.

Alana’s Coffee Roasters
 Courtesy of Alana’s Coffee Roasters/Ezekiel Gonzalez
  1. Blueys
    12825 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066
    Another local hangout (and one of two locations), it’s a beachy café and restaurant using locally sourced produce. There’s breakfast and lunch — tartines, burritos, sandwiches and burgers — as well as $10 smoothies.
  2. Whimsy and Row
    12801 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066
    Dresses, jumpsuits, denim — and a bridal collection — made locally in L.A. Prices start at $50 for linen tops.
  3. Tortoise General Store
    12701 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066
    A husband-and-wife run shop owned by Taku and Keiko Shinomoto, specializing in Japanese home goods. Items include Hasami porcelain dishes, clothing, accessories, books, art and vintage objects.
  4. Alana’s Coffee Roasters
    12511 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066
    Starting off selling at farmers’ markets, owner Eric Stogsdill now has a place of his own for his organic micro-batch coffees (two, now that he’s expanded to West Hollywood with partner Erin Ward). Uniting the community, the two have been collaborating with local businesses to host events (including a silent disco last month).
  5. Mavro Kafe
    12224 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066
    The stylish and trendy café offers coffee, tea, matcha, vanilla, chai and golden lattes. There are also pastries, bagels, sandwiches and salads, as well as flower bouquets on sale.
  6. Mitsuwa Market
    3760 S Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles, 90066
    Founded in 1998, with several locations, the popular Japanese supermarket offers sushi to-go and a small food court. Among the eateries, Santouka Ramen is a favorite.
  7. Mỹ Lai
    12222 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066
    Offering Vietnamese bowls on the go, it’s fast-casual service opened by a husband-and-wife team, Shad and Traci Phan Davis. You can choose signature bowls or build your own with rice, noodles, salad or banh mi. Protein options include grilled pork, chicken, beer, crispy tofu or Impossible meat. Top it with fresh and pickled veggies and house sauces.
  8. Vintage On Venice
    12218 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066
    Owner Marti Milakovich’s curated shop is full of various goods, from antiques to thrift finds. There are funky fashions, home decor, handcrafted objects and lots of knickknacks.
  9. Mar Vista Farmers Market
    12198 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066
    Arguably the best farmers market in L.A., it’s bustling year-round on Sundays. It offers local produce and a variety of prepared foods.
  10. Little Fatty
    3809 Grand View Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066
    A casual Taiwanese-American spot and neighborhood hangout, with dishes that include a $18 kung pao chicken and $16 vegan fatty noodles. It’s adjacent to Accomplice, a cocktail bar that takes its drinks seriously: $13 Japanese highballs, $15 apple martinis and $16 espresso martinis, for those looking for a pick-me-up. Happy hour is from 5 to 6 p.m.
  11. Bowlero
    12125 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066
    Taking over the former AMF Mar Vista, the bowling alley has had an upgrade. Completely revamped, there are 28 lanes, arcade games, billiards and a full bar.
  12. ArtBarLA
    12017 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066
    Showcasing diverse art by all types of creatives, from exhibitions to music shows, drag, comedy and trivia. Expect beer on tap, cocktails and CBD drinks like the $9 “Billy Temple,” made with ginger ale and a splash of grenadine. Bites include $12 grilled cheese sandwiches.
Inside Tortoise General Store.
 Courtesy of Tortoise General Store/Amelie Uchiike
