A Stroll in Mar Vista

Mar Vista, a low-key neighborhood just east of Venice, is a 5-minute drive from Frieze venue Santa Monica Airport. While Los Angeles is certainly not known for its walkability, it has its hubs and for those looking for a stroll, to grab coffee, a drink, check out some shops or sit for a meal, the stretch of Venice Boulevard between Grand View Boulevard and Beethoven Street is worth a visit.

Alana’s Coffee Roasters

Courtesy of Alana’s Coffee Roasters/Ezekiel Gonzalez

Blueys

12825 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066

Another local hangout (and one of two locations), it’s a beachy café and restaurant using locally sourced produce. There’s breakfast and lunch — tartines, burritos, sandwiches and burgers — as well as $10 smoothies. Whimsy and Row

12801 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066

Dresses, jumpsuits, denim — and a bridal collection — made locally in L.A. Prices start at $50 for linen tops. Tortoise General Store

12701 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066

A husband-and-wife run shop owned by Taku and Keiko Shinomoto, specializing in Japanese home goods. Items include Hasami porcelain dishes, clothing, accessories, books, art and vintage objects. Alana’s Coffee Roasters

12511 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066

Starting off selling at farmers’ markets, owner Eric Stogsdill now has a place of his own for his organic micro-batch coffees (two, now that he’s expanded to West Hollywood with partner Erin Ward). Uniting the community, the two have been collaborating with local businesses to host events (including a silent disco last month). Mavro Kafe

12224 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066

The stylish and trendy café offers coffee, tea, matcha, vanilla, chai and golden lattes. There are also pastries, bagels, sandwiches and salads, as well as flower bouquets on sale. Mitsuwa Market

3760 S Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles, 90066

Founded in 1998, with several locations, the popular Japanese supermarket offers sushi to-go and a small food court. Among the eateries, Santouka Ramen is a favorite. Mỹ Lai

12222 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066

Offering Vietnamese bowls on the go, it’s fast-casual service opened by a husband-and-wife team, Shad and Traci Phan Davis. You can choose signature bowls or build your own with rice, noodles, salad or banh mi. Protein options include grilled pork, chicken, beer, crispy tofu or Impossible meat. Top it with fresh and pickled veggies and house sauces. Vintage On Venice

12218 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066

Owner Marti Milakovich’s curated shop is full of various goods, from antiques to thrift finds. There are funky fashions, home decor, handcrafted objects and lots of knickknacks. Mar Vista Farmers Market

12198 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066

Arguably the best farmers market in L.A., it’s bustling year-round on Sundays. It offers local produce and a variety of prepared foods. Little Fatty

3809 Grand View Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066

A casual Taiwanese-American spot and neighborhood hangout, with dishes that include a $18 kung pao chicken and $16 vegan fatty noodles. It’s adjacent to Accomplice, a cocktail bar that takes its drinks seriously: $13 Japanese highballs, $15 apple martinis and $16 espresso martinis, for those looking for a pick-me-up. Happy hour is from 5 to 6 p.m. Bowlero

12125 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066

Taking over the former AMF Mar Vista, the bowling alley has had an upgrade. Completely revamped, there are 28 lanes, arcade games, billiards and a full bar. ArtBarLA

12017 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90066

Showcasing diverse art by all types of creatives, from exhibitions to music shows, drag, comedy and trivia. Expect beer on tap, cocktails and CBD drinks like the $9 “Billy Temple,” made with ginger ale and a splash of grenadine. Bites include $12 grilled cheese sandwiches.