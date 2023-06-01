Decoding the ‘Succession’ Finale Fashion

Roman Roy David M. Russell/Courtesy of HBO

Even the 1 percent of the 1 percent regress to their childhood wardrobes when they’re in need of comfort. The choice of this now-famous $14 Walmart children’s T-shirt only enhances separation from his reality. This is one of the few things from the show that has the potential to be the look of the summer — if only it weren’t sold out. And salmon colored shorts? How fun.

Lukas Mattsson David M. Russell/Courtesy of HBO

The Swedish character wearing a Swedish brand (Acne) is the most aligned product placement. Nothing says rich, awkward and dangerous like a seafoam green sweatsuit — very Teletubby.

Connor Roy and Willa Ferreyra David M. Russell/Courtesy of HBO

Willa’s uptown Ladies Who Lunch transformation is complete with this silk scarf print ensemble. Connor, meanwhile, is dressed like a history professor. He looks put together but lacks any power. He’s very ahead of the trend with this sweater vest, though: come next fall, it’ll be back into play.

Greg Hirsch and Tom Wambsgans David M. Russell/Courtesy of HBO

Tom is dressed like a corporate American villain with the navy power suit and narrow tie — a look that is dated and not to be trusted. Greg, meanwhile, is also trying to emulate corporate American excellence. His rep tie discloses his younger subordinate status. Nonetheless, another villain in the making.

Kendall Roy David M. Russell/Courtesy of HBO

The towel as a sarong and the wrinkled and disheveled dress shirt show how Kendall has been the most adventurous fashion character all along. We love off-duty Kendall, but still favor the multi-thousand-dollar quiet luxury Loro Piana coat we’ve grown accustomed to seeing on him.

Shiv Roy David M. Russell/Courtesy of HBO

Fashion-wise, Shiv has been the most subtle yet effective fashion character with her use of understated details. The mock necks, high-waist baggy pants and boxy blazers show the complexities of dressing in a male dominated work environment.