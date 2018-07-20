At this point, you’re well acquainted with the sticky, swampy days of summer heat. Time to pour yourself something cool — you’ve earned it. Here, some cocktail recipes from a selection of New York’s newest, buzziest bars. Cheers?

THE SMILIE, from the Broken Shaker at the Freehand

The Freehand’s charming rooftop bar has attracted crowds — and a line to get in that often wraps around the block — since it opened in New York early May.



2 oz. Olmeca Altos

1 oz. golden beet, ginger, turmeric agave

0.75 oz. lime

Fresh cilantro

Turmeric salt/beet salt

Instructions:

Using a vegetable juicer, juice all the beets, ginger and turmeric together. Then blend juices into agave and water on the stove. Serve over ice and garnish glass with turmeric salt and beet salt.

VILLAR PEROSA, from The 18th Room

Bathtub Gin owner Dave Oz’s latest nightlife offering takes its cues from the speakeasies of the Prohibition era — the entrance for this swanky cocktail lounge is located inside a fake coffee shop.



1 oz Shiraz gin

.5 oz house-made elderflower liqueur

1 oz fresh grapefruit

Instructions:

Shake and top off with 2 oz. of organic Prosecco.

JUNGLE BOOBY, from The Polynesian

What’s summer without a Tiki rooftop bar? Located at the Pod Hotel in Times Square, The Polynesian is also the first stand-alone bar from Major Food Group.



1/2 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz. grapefruit juice

1 oz. pineapple juice

+1/2 oz. Orgeat Works HD orgeat

1/2 oz. Campari

4 dashes of absinthe

1/2 oz. Del Maguey Vida mezcal

1 1/2 oz. Siete Leguas blanco tequila

Instructions:

Flash blend for five seconds with four Kold Draft cubes, pour into a roly poly glass and top with crushed ice. Garnish with three pineapple fronds and a pink flamingo pick.

THE ZOMBIE, from The Breakers

Just a few blocks from Brooklyn’s McCarren Park, The Breakers is an indoor-outdoor bar with colorful neon, surf-inspired appeal.



1 oz. 151 proof Rum

1.5 oz. gold rum

1.5 oz. aged rum

0.75 oz. Velvet Falernum

0.75 oz. lime juice

0.25 oz. cinnamon syrup

0.25 oz. grapefruit juice

Dash of bitters

Instructions: Shake in cocktail shaker with ice and pour into 10 oz. cocktail glass. Add splash of grenadine and garnish with pineapple slice.