Just like the Hamptons, Ibiza has finally stepped into full summer mode with its usual wave of fashion industry folk taking up refuge for a break of sun and relaxation. And like the Hamptons, the island knows that in order to keep the attention of the flock, each year must bring new restaurants, beach clubs and shops. Here, a look at what not to miss this summer, whether you’re hopping to the island for a quick weekend post-couture collections or opting for a more extended stay in a private villa — aren’t we all?

The most anticipated hotel opening of the season is the 7 Pines Resort. The all-suite, luxury cliff top resort features four restaurants and Pure Seven, a massive wellness spa with yoga, full-service beauty and body treatments and holistic medical aesthetics.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is Finca Siempre Agosto, a tiny guesthouse with an Elle Décoration Netherlands pedigree. (Owner Maud Gottgens used to work there.) Hidden away in the countryside, this little retreat complete with sun terrace, pool and gallery offers a more laid back and authentic Ibizan experience.

And when you — gasp! — tire of sitting on the beach, there are plenty of new shops to check out. Loewe has opened its summer pop-up for the fourth season in a row at the MACE museum in Dalt Vila. In addition to the Paula’s Ibiza x Loewe capsule collection, it is also carrying newly launched Loewe sunglasses. Ibiza Interiors opened over the winter on the road to San Juan and stocks must-have decor items like the Condesa chair alongside other international home brands. In the town of Jesus, you’ll find 1 Love, 2 Hugs and 3 Kisses, a shop that caters to kids and grown-ups alike with a wide assortment of vacation-ready clothing, jewelry and accessories.

The Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay is open for its first full season this year and comes stocked with a John Frieda salon, shall you find yourself needing a blow out, cut or color from imported London stylists.

For some of the season’s most exciting new food-focused openings, head north to the town of Santa Gertrudis. Here you’ll find Bottega il Buco, a spin-off of the perennially packed and fashion-filled il Buco on Bond Street in Manhattan. This is the restaurant’s first location outside of the U.S., and it features an Italian/Spanish tapas-style menu complete with fresh-baked focaccia and tinned seafood.

Around the corner is Gertrude, Ibiza’s answer to the all-day café trend, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with a menu of fresh juices, simple salads and light Spanish fare all from a well-shaded terrace.

Another addition to this tony town that locals call the “Notting Hill” of Ibiza is Finca La Plaza, a refurbishment of last year’s Bistro La Plaza. The new owners have kept the magical courtyard charm but have revamped the food with a Mediterranean meets Gastropub menu meaning you can eat everything from red prawn tartare and grilled artichokes to a burger or truffled mac and cheese.

For beachside eats, head to Beso Beach’s newly opened location on the shores of Salinas. Expect the same Balearic beats and fresh Mediterranean cuisine that their Formentera and Tulum locations are known for.

And at the end of the boardwalk in Santa Eulalia sits the just-opened Chiringuito Blue. With a menu created by Israeli master chef Haim Cohen, this beachfront spot is an all-day into night option.

See you there?

