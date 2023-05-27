Your Summer 2023 Guide to the Hamptons and Hudson Valley

It’s hard to believe but the summer season is here. As Memorial Day kicks off, so too do many New Yorkers’ seasonal migrations east to the Hamptons and upstate to the Hudson Valley — and with that, the various establishments that make up these areas launch into their summer activities. You’ll have plenty to occupy yourself with during your time outside of the city, with social gatherings, new restaurants, art exhibitions and workouts to try. What — you thought you’d be relaxing?

Heading East

The Ness at Topping Rose House.

Rosewood Mayakoba, a top resort hotel in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, is partnering with luxury Bridgehampton Hotel Topping Rose House for a restaurant takeover starting July 20. Selections from Mayakoba’s onsite restaurants Aquí Me Quedo and Punta Bonita will be served in the 19th century mansion’s lush backyard during the day, and cocktails from Zapote Bar, recently named a best bar in North America, will be served during dinner service at Topping Rose House’s Jean-Georges restaurant. Also setting up shop at Topping Rose House for a summer residency is invite-only trampoline workout studio The Ness.

Canoe Place, a boutique inn located in Hamptons Bays, opened at the end of last summer with a renovation helmed by design studio Workstead. The property also includes several guest cottages, restaurant, pool and an Onda Spa onsite.

Canoe Place Inn

On the wellness front, Tracy Anderson is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her Sag Harbor studio this summer with two week-long MyMode programs. Devotees of the fitness brand can expect daily workouts, a celebratory dinner, holistic lectures and face time with Anderson herself.

Torch’d fitness creator Isaac Boots is hosting a retreat at Gurney’s in Montauk June 19 to 23, rounded out by additional “wellness experiences.” The hotel also offers on-demand fitness classes with Alo Moves, and this summer guests will be able to experience the first Alo Skin Care spa treatments.

Out east without a budget? Luxury resort Marram Montauk is launching a membership program for the 2023 summer season, starting at $17,000. Members will receive three onsite stays during peak season, preferred Blade pricing, and “experiences” such as surf lessons and healing sessions.

Marram Read McKendree

The Montauk dining scene expands with the opening of Parisian bistro Maison Close Montauk and Mediterranean-inspired Talya, both helmed by chef Geoffrey Lechantoux. Mavericks, a modern steakhouse led by James Beard-nominated chef Jeremy Blutstein, is situated on Fort Pond and boasts outdoor seating with sunset views.

Mavericks Courtesy of Michelle McSwain

The dining room at Talya. Courtesy

For your cultural fix, stop by LongHouse Reserve, the museum, garden, and sculpture park established by Jack Lenor Larson, to take in the property’s summer-long exhibition “A Summer Arrangement: Object & Thing.” Also keep your eye out for the Parrish Museum‘s new large-scale facade installation, “Les Enfants d’Ouranos” by JR; the 200-foot banner is visible from the Montauk Highway.

Looking to Party?

Mark your calendars: the summertime philanthropic party scene kicks off July 8 with the Hamptons Happening in Bridgehampton, benefiting the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation. The following weekend, the Parrish Museum hosts its annual Midsummer dance and dinner on July 14 and 15. Honorees at this year’s dinner, presented by Max Mara, include Eddie Martinez, Sam Moyer and Hank Willis Thomas. Also on July 15, the Hetrick-Martin Institute for LGBTQ youth will host its “School’s Out” benefit in Water Mill, sponsored by Nordstrom. LongHouse Reserve hosts its annual summer benefit “Say Yes” on July 24, an evening cocktail with live music hosted across the property’s 16 acres. On July 29, the Watermill Center’s annual summer benefit will celebrate performance art with cocktail hour performances inspired by “the body.” On Aug. 4, the Guild Hall gala will honor Ken Wyse at Mulford Farm after previewing exhibitions by Leo Villareal and Renee Cox at the East Hampton museum. The summer season will wind down with The Hampton Classic horse show, held over Labor Day weekend.

Head upstate for a more woodsy experience. Mark Sagliocco/WWD

If Upstate’s More Your Vibe…

If you’re looking for a break from the beach scene, head upstate for a more woodsy experience.

Scribner’s Catskills Lodge, located down the road from Hunter Mountain, is opening The Rounds, a collection of 12 private lodges near the main property. During the day, you can take in the scenic views from the hotel’s outdoor pool or grab a bite from well-regarded onsite restaurant Prospect.

Inside Blackbarn Hudson Valley. John Ianelli/Ianelli Photography for Diamond Mills Hotel

Over in Hudson, the upscale Maker Hotel has unveiled updated menus by new executive chef Alex Napolitano. The chef, formerly of Charlie Bird and A Voce Madison, created a selection of seasonal dishes described as “upstate Italian cuisine.” NoMad restaurant Blackbarn recently opened a second location, Blackbarn Hudson Valley, in Saugerties at the Diamond Mills Hotel. Kingston retreat and spa Hutton Brickyards is reopening its open-air restaurant The River Pavilion for weekend dinner and brunch services. Overlooking the Hudson River, the restaurant features local cuisine cooked on wood-burning ovens.

During the day, head to the Storm King Art Center, which recently debuted new large-scale works by artists including Beatriz Cortez, RA Walden, and Ugo Rondinone. From there, it’s a short drive across the river to contemporary art museum Dia Beacon, which is debuting a new exhibition by Rita McCride July 1.