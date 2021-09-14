×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 14, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Fashion

Sotheby’s to Auction Karl Lagerfeld’s Furniture, Art, Cars and More

Fashion

Retailers Rave About Return of In-person Shows at NYFW

Suni Lee, Megan Rapinoe, Eileen Guo on Their First Met Gala

Athletes were everywhere at the Met Gala on Monday; Suni Lee, Megan Rapinoe and Eileen Gu made their debuts with Victoria's Secret.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER
Suni Lee at The 2021 Met Gala celebrating "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." FilmMagic

Victoria’s Secret had its first presence at the Met Gala this year, and seated at the table were some of the biggest names in sports at the moment: Suni Lee, Megan Rapinoe and Eileen Guo; as well as Valentina Sampaio, Victoria’s Secret’s first openly trans model; actors Kiki Layne and Rachel Zegler; musician Madison Beer, and model Imaan Hamman. Below, we chat with Lee, Rapino, Gu and Sampaio about their big Met night.

Suni Lee:

What were you most excited about for the Met?
“Attending the Met Gala was really a dream come true and the perfect way to celebrate all that this year means to me from winning Gold at the games, to being able to attend the Met and starting my first year in college on my own. 2021 is a year I will always remember.”

What was your favorite part of the evening?
“It was the most incredible night. I’ve always dreamed of attending the Met ever since I was a little girl and I can’t believe my dream came true. I’ll never forget this moment and I can’t thank Victoria’s Secret and Sukeina enough. They made my first Met experience so memorable. The highlight of my night was watching Justin Bieber perform ‘Baby!’ I cried as soon as I heard the first line.“

Related Galleries

What did you love about your look?
“I wore the designer Sukeina. Sukeina means ‘bright light’, and I love that the brand represents the experience of the challenges and triumphs of life. It really resonated with me and working with their team and Omar was an amazing experience from start to finish. We discussed the design together and they really brought it to life in a way I could have never even imagined. In all the fittings they made me feel so special, and I think the final product is a great representation of me and my journey. I feel like wearing Sukeina is perfect for my first red carpet — Omar is so talented and takes inspiration from around the world for his pieces. I also wore The Bare Infinity Flex bra from Victoria’s Secret as a foundation piece underneath my top. It’s so smooth and comfortable. American is a blend of many cultures and experiences, which is why I loved the theme of the evening so much and why it fits in so well with the designers who made my dress.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Sunisa Lee attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Suni Lee at the 2021 Met Gala celebrating “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” FilmMagic

Megan Rapinoe:

What were you most excited about for the Met?
“I felt like there was so much I didn’t even know about [the night].…[I looked] forward to the red carpet, it’s a total spectacle and I [knew it would] be a lot of fun.”

What did you love about your look? 
“My look was so beautiful; my designer, Sergio Hudson, did an amazing job putting it all together. I loved that it was a little cheeky in a way, while also sort of asking questions. It always just looks poppin’, too, when a designer creates something especially for you.”

Why is now an exciting time for American fashion?
“I’m excited about where American fashion is going; I feel like it hasn’t always invited everyone in and lived up to its full potential. But now there’s so many new, young designers and I feel like even the old, traditional designers are revamping and having a new take on things as we head into this new world.”

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met
Megan Rapinoe gets ready for the 2021 Met Gala, in Sergio Hudson.

Eileen Gu:

What were you most excited for about The Met?
“I was so excited to attend with Victoria’s Secret. It’s an exciting and humbling experience to be able to experience all this greatness and such an honor to be surrounded by such amazing people.”

Why is now an exciting time for American fashion?
“American fashion is diverse culturally and racially, and in terms of where you come from, what you look like and your different perspectives. I think that is really beautiful for fashion because it creates a space for everyone and anyone to feel seen and heard. Tonight is such a celebration of resiliency for everything we have been through this last year. It’s an amazing celebration of community and I’m just so excited to be going with Victoria’s Secret!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Eileen Gu attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Eileen Gu at the 2021 Met Gala celebrating “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” FilmMagic

Valentina Sampaio:

What was your highlight of the night?
“The most exciting events from the night were the surprise performance by Justin Bieber and seeing icons like Rihanna in her statement look.”

What did you love about your look?
“I loved how fluid my look was and the way I could move on the carpet with the help of my Victoria’s Secret foundation pieces. My stylists Anda & Masha found the perfect Iris van Herpen dress that was an ode to couture American fashion combined with innovation. The designer’s pieces are very much in sync with women’s bodies. The process of making each piece has been closely related to my own development as a woman. It’s such an exciting time for American fashion, because the industry is changing more now than ever to become more diverse and the Met Gala was a celebration of this change.”

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met
Valentina Sampaio getting ready for the 2021 Met Gala.
Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Megan Rapinoe, Suni Lee on Met

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad