Below, recipes from New York-based chefs Jonathan Benno, Amanda Cohen, Jordan Andino, Andrew Carmellini and Angie Mar.

Eggplant Dip from Jonathan Benno’s Leonelli Restaurant & Bar

Serves 3-4

Ingredients:

Tahini- 1/2 cup

Dried Mint- 1.5 TBSP

Fage Classic Yogurt- 2 1/4 cups

Garlic- 1.5 TBSP finely chopped

Sumac- 1 pinch

Olive oil- 1 cup

Cayenne- 3/4 tsp

Calabrian Chili- 3/4 tsp

Hellman’s Mayo- 1 3/4 cup

Roasted Garlic Puree- 2.5 TBSP *recipe below

Eggplant- 13 cups

Lemon Juice- 2/3 cup

Steps:

1) Char the eggplant under the broiler until charred on all sides. Rotate frequently.

2) Once charred, take out and cool. Once cooled, peel all the charred skin off.

3) In a perforated hotel pan add all the peeled eggplant. Place a layer of parchment or plastic wrap over the eggplant. Then place a deeper hotel pan on top of the covered eggplant. Add some weight into the top hotel pan, enough weight so the eggplant can drain and press overnight.

4) Next day take out the eggplant and add to a blender, also add the rest of the ingredients to the blender. Blend until smooth, check for seasoning and serve.

Roasted Garlic Puree

Ingredients:

3 heads of garlic

Kosher Salt- 1tsp

Extra Virgin Olive Oil- 1 TBSP

Steps:

1) Cut the whole garlic head with skins still on in half.

2) Drizzle with EVOO and salt.

3) Wrap all the bulbs in tin foil and roast in a 350°F oven until golden brown and soft.

4) When cool, squeeze the roasted garlic out of its skin.

5) Puree in robot coupe until smooth

The Lekka Broccolini Caesar from Amanda Cohen

Caesar Dressing

1 pkg drained Silken tofu

1 T crushed Garlic

¼ c Lemon Juice

1 T lemon Zest

2 t Apple cider vinegar

2 1/2 T white miso

1 t Mustard Powder

1 T Umeboshi paste

½ c Olive oil

black pepper

salt

¼ c Nori

1) Blend everything but the oil and the nori in the Vitamix until smooth.

2) Slowly stream in the oil.

3) When all of the oil is added add in the nori — blend just until the nori is broken down into smaller pieces but not completely dissolved.

Garlic Croutons

4 slices stale white bread

1 clove garlic

Extra virgin olive oil to coat bread

1) Heat oven to 350°F.

2) Rub the stale bread with the inside of the clove and then break apart into bite size pieces.

3) Toss with the oil.

4) Place the bread on a tray in the oven for about 10minutes until toasted.

5) Once the bread has cooled down, break down further in a food processor until it looks like uneven small pebbles.

Grilled Broccolini

2 bunches broccolini

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

salt to taste

1) Heat a grill or grill pan on high until it is extremely hot.

2) Coat the greens in oil and place on grill.

3) Turn every minute or so until charred. This usually takes about 5-7 minutes.

4) As soon as you can touch the broccoli chop up into bite size pieces.

Blanched Broccoli

2 cups bite size broccoli florets

1) Bring a pot of water to a boil.

2) Add broccoli and blanch for 30 seconds.

3) Immediately remove and place broccoli in an ice bath.

4) Once broccoli is cold, remove from water and drain off water.

To Serve

2 cups chopped romaine

salt to taste

1) Mix broccolini, broccoli and lettuce in a large bowl with 1 cup of dressing (add more if you would like).

2) Divide between 4 plates.

3) Liberally sprinkle with croutons and salt to taste.

Baked Hot Wings from Jordan Andino

“Wings are mandatory Super Bowl food! This recipe is so delicious, you wouldn’t know there was no frying or extra breading involved. I love these wings as a base to toss in your favorite sauce. They work well with Asian ingredients to your classic spicy buffalo, but honestly, they pack so much flavor, you don’t even need a sauce!”

Baked Hot Wings:

2.5 tblsp paprika

2 tblsp garlic powder

1.5 tblsp onion powder

1 tblsp salt

1 tblsp pepper

1/4 cup veg oil

1.5 lemon – juiced, no seeds

2 dzn separated drum and wing pieces

Directions:

1) Preheat oven to 425°F.

2) In a large mixing bowl, marinate wings with all ingredients.

3) Mix and stir so that all ingredients are soaking into chicken for 5 minutes.

4) Place on aluminum foil lined baking sheet and cook.

5) After about 35 minutes, chicken wings will be ready, remove from baking sheet and rest for 5 minutes.

6) Serve with any sauces to dip and enjoy.

Alfred Portale’s Calabrian Chili Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

2 dozen chicken wings

4 tbsp. Butter

2 cups Franks Red Hot

1/2 cup Ketchup

3/4 cup Honey

1 tbsp. Garlic Powder

1/2 cup Brown Sugar

1 tbsp. Calabrian Chili (optional)

salt & black pepper

Instructions:

1) Preheat the oven to 400°F.

2) Dab wings with paper towels until completely dry.

3) Season wings with salt and pepper and lay them on a sheet pan.

4) Place into the oven and bake for 20-25 min., or until crisp.

5) Combine sauce ingredients in a small saucepan and place over medium heat. Bring to a simmer while stirring with a whisk. As soon as the sauce begins to bubble on the sides, reduce heat and continue to whisk for approx. 5 min. or until slightly thickened (recipe makes 1 quart of sauce.). Sauce should be able to coat the back of a spoon. Remove from heat and set aside for use.

6) Once the chicken wings are browned and crisp, remove from the oven and put into a large bowl. Pour sauce over wings and toss together until evenly coated.

AC’s Pucker Ribs from Andrew Carmellini

These ribs are succulent and meaty, but they aren’t “falling off the bone.” I know a lot of people think that’s the only way to do ribs, but the barbecue masters don’t cook their meat that way, because they think it’s overdone, so neither do I. And you don’t need a grill to do these, either: I make these ribs in my New York kitchen all the time, and I don’t even smoke out the neighbors. If you do have a grill, though, you should definitely char these ribs up at the end. Don’t leave out the green onions and the sesame seeds: they really dress up your basic plate of really great ribs with some crunch and sharp freshness. You won’t be able to stop eating these.

These ribs make an easy do-ahead party dish: bake the ribs of the day before, hold them in the fridge, then warm them up in a 200-degree oven, lacquer them up with the sauce and throw them in the oven or on the grill just before you’re ready to serve ‘em. You’ll probably have more sauce than you need: I like to serve the ribs with a bowl of extra sauce on the side for dipping.

Serves 3 to 4 as an appetizer

Ingredients:

For the rub and the meat:

2 tablespoons five-spice powder

1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon chipotle pepper powder

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 rack St. Louis ribs

For the sauce:

1/3 cup hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons black bean sauce

1/3 cup tomato ketchup

1/3 cup rice wine vinegar

To finish the dish:

3 green onions, green and white parts, chopped fine (about 1/2 cup)

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Method:

To make the rub and roast the ribs:

1. Mix the spices and salt together in a small bowl.

2. Lay the ribs on a baking sheet. Use your hands to spread the rub over both sides of the ribs and rub it in (like the name says), so that all of the meat is covered with rub.

3. Let the ribs rest in the fridge for 2 hours, uncovered, so the rub soaks in.

4. Preheat the oven to 250°F.

5. Cut a piece of foil a little longer on both ends than the ribs. Transfer the ribs to the foil, and shake any last bits of spice rub that are left on the baking sheet over the meat. Fold the tin foil around the ribs so all the meat is covered, put the ribs on a baking sheet, and put the meat in the oven on the middle rack.

6. At the three-hour mark or so, when a sharp knife can go through the meat without too much resistance, turn the heat down to 225°F.

7. Keep cooking the ribs for another 2 hours or so, until the meat is really tender and pulls easily away from the bone with a knife (or with your teeth).

To make the sauce and finish the dish:

1. While the ribs are in the oven, whisk together the hoisin sauce, black bean sauce, ketchup, and rice wine vinegar with 2 tablespoons of water until you have a thick, well-combined sauce.

2. When the ribs are ready, pull them out of the oven, open the foil on the countertop, lift the ribs out of the foil and put them down right on the baking sheet. If there’s liquid left inside the foil, pour it into the sauce.

3. Use a pastry brush to generously brush the sauce onto both sides of the ribs.

4. If you don’t have a grill, put the ribs back in the oven at 400 degrees for 5 minutes. If you have a grill, throw the ribs directly on the grill and cook each side for 1 to 2 minutes, so the meat caramelizes a little.

5. Pull the ribs out of the oven or off the grill, lacquer them up with more sauce, and sprinkle the green onions and sesame seeds overtop. Serve the ribs up right away, while they’re hot.

Duck and Foie Gras Pie with Tarragon Gravy from Angie Mar

Makes 6 individual pies

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 5 hours (includes time to gently braise the duck and cook the pies)

Yield: 6 individual pies

1 recipe 50/50 dough

6 duck legs (424g)

1 tablespoon (17g) rendered duck fat reserved from duck legs

1 tablespoon (22g) salt, plus more to taste

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons (27g) flour

375ml (half bottle) white wine

8 1/4 cups (1956ml) duck or chicken stock

1 1/2 pounds (759g) fingerling potatoes

12 cippolini onions, quartered

1 egg, whisked

1 lobe (739g) foie gras, cut into 6 pieces

1 tablespoon (6g) tarragon, chopped

1 tablespoon (5g) parsley, chopped

Directions:



1. Preheat oven to 275°F.

2. Season duck legs generously with salt. Heat a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot over medium low, but don’t add any oil or fat. Working in batches to avoid overcrowding, add the duck legs, fat side down, and cook until deep golden brown while slowly rendering the duck fat, 10-12 minutes per batch.

3. Pour the duck fat into a bowl and reserve to cook the onions in later. Return all of the duck legs to the pot, sprinkle with flour and evenly coat, then turn heat to medium to brown the flour, 3-4 minutes.

4. Increase heat to medium high and add white wine to deglaze, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pot. Cook until the volume has reduced by half, 5-7 minutes.

5. Add the duck stock, bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer, cover, and place in the oven for 3 hours, or until the joint at the duck leg is very giving and the meat is tender but still intact on the bone. A knife should go in with little resistance.

6. While the duck is braising, make the potatoes and onions:

7. In a medium pot, cover the potatoes with cold salted water, bring to a simmer, and cook until a knife comes out cleanly, about 20 minutes. Drain and set aside.

8. In a sauté pan over medium-low heat, warm 17g of the reserved duck fat. Gently sauté the onions until they are light golden and translucent in color, and cooked through but not falling apart in texture, 12-15 minutes. Set aside.

9. When the duck is finished, skim the fat off the top (there likely won’t be much because it was rendered before braising). Set aside to cool completely before filling the pies.

10. Build the pies: Increase oven to 375°F.

11. Divide the potatoes and onions evenly into six individual 20-ounce terrines or ramekins. Put one duck leg in each ramekin and angle it upward so it sticks out of the crust. Ladle in 4 ounces of the cooled braising liquid and reserve any leftover liquid to spoon on top when the pies are finished.

12. Divide the dough into six even pieces and roll out into a round slightly larger than the ramekins, about 7 inches. Drape the over the top of each ramekin, and slice a small hole that the duck leg can stick out through. It’s OK if there is some dough draped over the sides — these pies are meant to be rustic. Press to seal with your fingers.

13. Brush with egg wash and bake for 35-40 minutes, or until crust is golden brown and filling is heated through and bubbling.

14. While the pies bake, cut the foie gras into six even pieces. Remove the pies from the oven and allow to rest for 20 minutes.

15. Cook the foie while the pies rest: Heat a sauté pan over high heat. Season the foie with salt and sear on one side for 1.5 minutes, then flip and sear on the other side for another 1.5 minutes, basting in its own rendered fat. Place the pan in the oven to just cook foie through, 1-2 minutes. The finished foie should have some give when touched, and feel squishy and silken, but warm all the way through.

16. In a small pot, bring the leftover braising liquid to a simmer and add chopped tarragon and parsley.

17. Top each pie with a piece of seared foie gras and evenly divide the remaining braising liquid over the tops.

