This aspiring influencer’s engagement seems to have turned into an extensive branding stunt. ⁣ ⁣ Marissa Fuchs’ wedding proposal has gone viral on Instagram, but not for the reasons she might have intended. ⁣ ⁣ The budding fashion influencer and director of brand partnerships at Goop set social media into a mini-frenzy over the elaborate scavenger hunt her boyfriend, Gabriel Grossman, set up to propose to and marry her, all taking place within the span of four days. While Fuchs’ growing follower base has been fixated on her extensive Instagram Stories documenting each step, her employer may not be happy with the stunt.⁣ ⁣ According to a source close to @Goop, company leadership was surprised by Fuchs’ extensive branding effort and had no involvement in the social media proposal or knowledge of it ahead of time. Fuchs has also removed her job title from her Instagram bio, replacing it with the hashtag #WhereIsGabe.⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @laylailchi ⁣ 📸: @fashionambitionist