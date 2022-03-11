SXSW Guide 2022: What to See and Do in Austin

It’s been three years since the last in-person SXSW festival, and at long last the 10-day stretch of film, TV, music, comedy, talks and more is back in Austin, starting this weekend.

And there’s no shortage of things going on this time around, from major movie premieres to a plethora of pop-ups and happenings around the city.

Notedly, the fashion and beauty world has a bigger presence in Austin this year: Up first is Gucci, who is opening a boutique in Austin and celebrating it with an event Friday evening, co-hosted by Bumble through the Chime for Change campaign.

Chanel is also setting up shop in Austin with a six-week pop-up of Atelier Beauté Chanel, opening this week timed to SXSW. Located on South Congress Avenue, the space will offer a full selection of Chanel skin, fragrance and makeup products, and opening weekend will be graced by Chanel’s brow artist and celebrity makeup artist.

Chanel pop-up in Austin.

Elsewhere in the beauty world, Clarins is also posting up in Austin with a pop-up spa, celebrating the brand’s newest product the Double Serum Eye, which launched at the end of the month. Celebrities in town for premieres are expected to swing by for treatments throughout the week.

“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness is bringing his JVN Come As You Are Tour to SXSW, with a two-day stop featuring free hair appointments from the JVN Salon line.

Everyone’s favorite workout weights brand Bala is getting into the Western spirit on Sunday, March 13, with a Bala’s Boot Scootin’ Disco party, as well as hosting several workout classes throughout this weekend.

Beloved TV show “Atlanta” at long last returns with its third new season, and FX is celebrating with an immersive pop-up at Higher Ground open to the public March 12 and 13. Fans can explore “The Trip: An Atlanta Cafe,” which is being described as a “psychedelic experience.”

“The Trip: An Atlanta Cafe” at SXSW. Courtesy

Prime Video is hosting a “Superheroes and Superstars” experience to celebrate the upcoming season of “The Boys” and new series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” Both installations will feature food, drinks and activities like choreography lessons, a salon and carousel.

The Thompson, and its sister property, Tommie, opened in Austin last summer along with adjoining hotel restaurant and bar Wax Myrtle’s. From Chicago-based hospitality group Land and Sea Dept., the expansive indoor-outdoor restaurant features poolside cabanas and a seasonally driven food menu.

Immersive tiki bar and restaurant Tiki Tatsu-ya opened along South Lamar last fall. The restaurant is serving up elaborate tiki-style drinks and a menu of Polynesian and Japanese dishes in a colorful and kitschy setting.

Inside Tiki Tatsu-Ya.

Plant-based milk brand Minor Figures is hosting a pop-up at Try Hard Coffee Roasters located at 1115 East 11th Street. From March 17 to 19, the collaboration will feature a plant-based food menu by chef Chris Kronner, a limited-edition brew with Danish brewery Mikkeller, cocktails, and live music performances, which will be streamed by Minor Figures FM. Musical headliners include Kevin Morby and Martin Courtney of the band Real Estate.

Mikkeller x Minor Figures limited-edition House Party brew. Courtesy

For a midday caffeine boost, stop by Freddo ATX, which is serving craft coffee and beer and wine within the two-story historical Walter Tips House on South Congress Avenue.

The Commodore Perry Estate, a historic architectural landmark and private retreat, opened Lutie’s Garden Restaurant last spring. The lush restaurant, which features interiors designs by Ken Fulk, highlights Texan fare from husband-and-wife chef team Bradley Nicholson and Susana Querejazu.

Over in East Austin, contemporary Caribbean restaurant Canje opened its doors last fall, and Llama Kid, which got its start as a ghost kitchen, opened a permanent space earlier this year. Stop by for Peruvian cuisine served in a casual and colorful outdoor dining setup.