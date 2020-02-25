PARIS — Take a break from fashion shows to check out what’s new in the City of Light, from stores to restaurants, art exhibitions and beauty. Here, a smattering of all that is on offer.

1. Shop — and get your nails done. In the heart of Paris’ luxury district, just a stone’s throw from the tony Avenue Montaigne on Rue de Marignan, Le Dix — whose moniker refers to the number 10 in French — is a bright, new concept store with a nail bar in the basement. Founded by Adham Murray and fashion all-rounder Zeïneb Chaouch, who has worked in press relations and merchandising, the store showcases exclusive emerging designers, including clothing made from upcycled materials, accessories and jewelry. The focus is on emerging brands such as House of Sunny, Anissa Aida and Tamarzizt.

2. Nathalie Colas and Hélène Carrouée have opened Le Luco Paris, the first boutique for their fledgling brand of high-end leather goods — minimalist handbags, produced in France. Located in Paris’ 6th arrondissement, on Rue de Fleurs, the store references the autumn foliage of the nearby Luxembourg Gardens, with raw wood paneling adding warmth to the clean, white space.

3. In the heart of the Haut Marais district lies Ogata, the brainchild of designer-restaurateur Shinichiro Ogata, who is behind the likes of Yakumo Saryo in Japan. His new location in Paris, on Rue Debelleyme, includes a restaurant, bar, boutique selling delicacies and a Japanese tearoom — all in a 17th-century mansion with streamlined decor. Meals here, which range from 45 to 65 euros, include dishes such as salad with duck and black vinegar pear or Japanese pot-au-feu with beef hanger and handpicked vegetables.

4. The Big Mamma group’s new Paris haunt, Libertino, is also a sum of many parts. The trattoria has a large central room full of foliage with a Garden of Eden theme, an old-school pastry shop, a Spettacolo lounge and a disco bar one flight down. The menu centered around authentic Roman pizzas includes the likes of freshly baked focaccia and (literally) flaming pastas. Dishes range from 9 euros for a crispy pizzetta burrata to 13 euros for a margarita pizza with buffalo mozzarella cheese and 7 euros for a tiramisu.

5. Star chef Cyril Lignac has opened a new bar, Dragon, on the site of his former chocolate shop on the Rue du Dragon. Here, interiors have an Asian influence, with bamboo touches and fish swimming in a softly lit aquarium. The bar’s signature drink is The Kiss of the Dragon, a mix of Zubrowka vodka, aloe vera and a touch of vanilla, while the Kung Fu Pandan pairs rum with pandan. For those seeking a lighter choice there’s The Princess Jasmine, with jasmine and sake.

6. Fashion week is all about images — so there’s no better time to analyze their overproduction in the world today. The Jeu de Paume museum sets out to do just that, hosting a new exhibition, “The Supermarket of Images,” featuring 48 artists highlighting the iconographic saturation over the centuries. It starts with an Evan Roth monumental work on the walls of the building’s entrance and spans from the Lumière Brothers to Andreas Gursky.

7. A deep presence is felt at the Centre Pompidou in a fascinating show featuring French contemporary artist Christian Boltanski. “Life in the Making” examines memories and darker themes such as death and absence, while immersing the viewer in installations of various formats that offer a unique opportunity to review 50 years of Boltanski’s creations touching upon the human existence and its fragility.

8. French clean-beauty brand Apot.Care just inaugurated its first freestanding store in Paris, a 230-square-foot location on the Rue de Poitou. Here, people can have a skin diagnosis done to help create pure bespoke serums or select other products for their specific needs. The 11-year-old brand’s bestseller is Optilash, to help grow eyelashes; in 2019, 100,000 units of the product were sold.