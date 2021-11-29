×
Monday's Digital Daily: November 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Virgil Abloh Dies of Cancer at 41

Business

Holiday 2021: A Good Start, But What Happens Next?

Men's

Do Gender-neutral Handbags Spell the Demise of the Man Bag?

11 Things You Won’t Want to Miss During Art Basel Miami Beach

A guide to what's happening during Art Week in Miami.

Alex Israel, Self-Portrait (Palm), 2019, acrylic
Alex Israel, "Self-Portrait (Palm)," 2019, acrylic and bondo fiberglass with Snapchat augmented reality Lens. Benoit Florencon

Alex Israel x Snapchat at the Bass Museum
The Miami Beach museum is presenting an exhibition of Alex Israel’s work created using Snapchat’s augmented reality. The show opens on Monday, Nov. 29. On Wednesday, Dec. 1, Peter Saul and Mike Winkelmann (aka, Beeple) will join curator Tom Healy for a discussion.

Es Devlin’s “Five Echoes” Installation for Chanel No.5
Es Devlin is unveiling a new large-scale project in Miami’s Design District to mark the 100th anniversary of Chanel No.5. “Five Echoes,” commissioned by the fashion house, transforming the Miami Design District Jungle Plaza into a multisensory labyrinth, surrounded by a lush forest of more than 1,000 plants. The center of the circular sculpture will be illuminated by light and a soundscape developed in collaboration with Chanel’s in-house perfumer Olivier Polge.

New Designer Furniture Collaborations
Dior invited 17 artists to put their unique spin on Dior’s iconic medallion chair. The Dior Medallion Chair Exhibition opens at Superblue Miami, across the street from the Rubell Art Museum, on Nov. 29. Louis Vuitton will unveil new additions to its Objets Nomades collection, including its first outdoor furniture designed by Frank Chou. The house’s Design District boutique will feature an installation by artist Patricia Urquiola. Fendi will celebrate its collaboration with Botswana furniture brand Mabeo with a party on Dec. 1. The Kompa Collection, unveiled at Design Miami, includes 10 pieces of furniture inspired by Fendi — the Maduo chair riffs on the brand’s jewelry design, incorporating the brand’s iconic “F.”

Rimowa’s “As Seen By” Exhibition in the Design District
The luxury luggage brand, which continues to invite artists and designers to reimagine its aluminum materials, is debuting six new takes by local artists: Maxwell Arkin, Sean Brown, Benjamin Edgar, Nicole McLaughlin, Noel Mercado, and Emmett Moore. The six original artworks will be on view at Rimowa’s Design District store from Nov. 30 through Dec. 5.

The La Prairie Beach Club Pop-up
La Prairie is heading to Miami for a one-day pop-up on Thursday, Dec. 2. The beauty brand’s Beach Club will feature a contemporary art installation and beachfront beauty treatments.

Half Gallery’s Offsite Installation “Stiltsville”
Bill Powers’ New York-based gallery is presenting the first art exhibition inside the historic Stiltsville homes, which are located one mile out at sea. The one-day exhibition, accessed by boat, takes place on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Dom Pérignon Beverage Service
Want the yacht experience without getting out on the water? The luxury Champagne brand is offering white-glove delivery of Champagne packages this week, by way of its “Dom Pérignon yacht,” along the Biscayne Bay.

The Museum of Graffiti’s Second Anniversary Party
The Museum of Graffiti, which had its grand opening during Art Basel in 2019, is marking its second anniversary with a week of events and exhibitions. French artist Fuzi will be onsite for the opening of his exhibition “Defaced” on Dec. 1, offering free tattoos and a family-friendly mural scavenger hunt in Wynwood. Puma will take over the museum for Friday and Saturday in celebration of the brand’s connection to breakdance culture. Stop by for merch and live breakdance battles.

Loewe Celebrates Florian Krewer’s New Book at Twist
Creative director Jonathan Anderson, in collaboration with Gayletter, is bringing the crowd to iconic South Beach gay club Twist on Dec. 1 for a late-night rager in celebration of Florian Krewer’s new art book.

Faena Debuts Faena Art Project Room, With an NFT linkup
The Faena is opening its nonprofit space for experimental art, which will also host an artist residency and talks. The Faena Art Project Room debuts with Andrés Reisinger’s installation “The Smell of Pink,” presented in collaboration with climate-conscious NFT platform Aorist.

General NFT Craziness
Miami, the unofficial cryptocurrency capital of the U.S., is welcoming a flood of NFT activity to Art Basel. (Remember when Bitcoin vending machines were a novelty?) The crypto scene this week includes the launch of Mason Rothschild’s MetaBirkins, a collaboration between NFT BAZL and SLS Hotels (NFTs for sale in every room!); a Jean-Michel Basquiat NFT Auction; an NFT takeover at The Sagamore Hotel; an NFT installation at the Setai hosted by the Winklevoss twins’ auction platform Nifty Gateway, and an immersive meetup for web3 social club The Gutter Cat Gang. And all of that just barely scratches the surface.

Dorian Renard for Rimowa
Dorian Renard for Rimowa’s “As Seen By” exhibition. Courtesy

