The 11 Best Dressed at the 2021 Met Gala

The Met Gala returned Monday night after a 2020 hiatus, bringing many creative interpretations of American fashion.

There were sparkles galore (Saweetie, Amanda Gorman, Kendall Jenner, Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer, Julia Garner, Mary J. Blige — the list goes on); there were outfit reveals (Lil Nas X, Storm Reid, A$AP Rocky), and there were moments that left us scratching our heads (Frank Ocean and his robot baby accessory, for one).

So who stood above the rest and earned a spot on the best dressed list?

Billie Eilish, to start. In Oscar de la Renta, she channeled old Hollywood and the result was feminine, elegant and chic. Her long and piled nails kept things young and modern, as did the pale tone of the dress.

Taking a cue from Lady Gaga’s layered look from 2019, Lil Nas X‘s Versace outfit had three chapters: the initial gold pope, big volume cape, onto a gold star trooper suit of armor, and finishing with a metallic roller skate ready jumpsuit.

Zoë Kravitz never disappoints, and at the Met she managed to make the overplayed naked dress trend feel brand new.

Also playing into the nude dress trend, Julia Garner is a rising fashion star and she didn’t let us down in this sparkly Stella McCartney gown.

We never thought we’d like a denim dress at the Met, but the perfectly constructed silhouette of Lupita Nyong’o‘s Versace gown completely reinvented what a jean dress could look like.

They made us wait until nearly 10 p.m. to see their looks, but it was worth it for Rihanna in Balenciaga and A$AP Rocky in a patchwork blanket by Los Angeles brand ERL. The combined effort felt cozy and chic — our ideal late evening vibe.

Another chic couple was Justin and Hailey Bieber. Hailey’s velvet Saint Laurent gown was timeless and smoldering, while the construction of Justin’s Drewhouse suit looked great on him and gave him a ’70s edge.

Mj Rodriguez, in Thom Browne, offered a simple yet dramatic take on black-and-white dressing. Using elegance as a base, the volume and shape gave the look the drama needed to make it to the best dressed list.

And our final best dressed guest is cohost Timothée Chalamet. Although he was not wearing an American designer, his long-lasting relationship with Haider Ackermann continues to deliver. The touch of Chuck Taylors was a playful nod at American casualwear. He always knows exactly what he is doing.

MORE FROM THE MET GALA 2021:

Live From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

A Look Inside The Mark Before The Met Gala

Getting Ready With Jack Harlow, Who Made His Met Gala Debut With Tommy Hilfiger

Naomi Osaka on Her Met Gala Look