The 10 Best Dressed at the Emmys 2021

With the return to a live red carpet, the Emmys brought TV’s biggest stars back to major fashion. Here, the best dressed from the night.
Josh O’Connor in Loewe: He’s constantly trying to redefine traditional black tie. This modern take on tails feels cool and not costume-y.
Emma Corrin in Miu Miu: The tension between the monastical silhouette and the fierce claw-like nails coming out of gloves makes for a winning look. Also, never has a bonnet looked so chic.
Jean Smart in Ralph Lauren: This timeless sleek and sheer black turtleneck gown works for the character of Deborah Vance and works for the woman Jean Smart – a perfect diva moment for the Emmy lead actress winner.
Michaela Coel in Christopher John Rogers: The breakout fashion star of the night. The bright neon yellow color together with the crop top silhouette with head-turning bow is both Hollywood glam and fashion forward.
Elizabeth Olsen in The Row: When your sisters are the designers of a directional cool fashion brand, the choice is clear. This minimalist white gown is simple but perfect.
Mj Rodriguez in Versace: This classic Versace gown with side slit and asymmetrical cleavage has all the ingredients of a bold red carpet fashion standout.
Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior Couture: The canary yellow silk taffeta cape exudes couture energy—and she looks like a model wearing it.
Jennifer Coolidge in Christian Siriano: The star is also having a breakout moment. The dramatic black form-fitting dress and cropped cape was anything but basic black.
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton: White tank top dress? Check. Striped feathered embellishments? Check. Diamond choker? Check. Gorgeous glam? Check. Erivo has it all with this modern red carpet look.
Kerry Washington in Etro: Channeling golden-era Hollywood in this slip dress, Washington upped the ante with the addition of a matching corset and statement earrings. The smokey eye and red lip keeps the high glamour going.