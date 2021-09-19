×
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Anya Taylor-Joy Dazzles at 2021 Emmy Awards

Footwear Executive George Malkemus Remembered as ‘Bright Light’

Knwls RTW Spring 2022

The 10 Best Dressed at the Emmys 2021

Michaela Coel and Emma Corrin, anyone?

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Gallery Icon View ALL 10 Photos
With the return to a live red carpet, the Emmys brought TV’s biggest stars back to major fashion. Here, the best dressed from the night.
Josh O’Connor in Loewe: He’s constantly trying to redefine traditional black tie. This modern take on tails feels cool and not costume-y.
Emma Corrin in Miu Miu: The tension between the monastical silhouette and the fierce claw-like nails coming out of gloves makes for a winning look. Also, never has a bonnet looked so chic.
Jean Smart in Ralph Lauren: This timeless sleek and sheer black turtleneck gown works for the character of Deborah Vance and works for the woman Jean Smart – a perfect diva moment for the Emmy lead actress winner.
Michaela Coel in Christopher John Rogers: The breakout fashion star of the night. The bright neon yellow color together with the crop top silhouette with head-turning bow is both Hollywood glam and fashion forward.
Elizabeth Olsen in The Row: When your sisters are the designers of a directional cool fashion brand, the choice is clear. This minimalist white gown is simple but perfect.
Mj Rodriguez in Versace: This classic Versace gown with side slit and asymmetrical cleavage has all the ingredients of a bold red carpet fashion standout.
Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior Couture: The canary yellow silk taffeta cape exudes couture energy—and she looks like a model wearing it.
Jennifer Coolidge in Christian Siriano: The star is also having a breakout moment. The dramatic black form-fitting dress and cropped cape was anything but basic black.
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton: White tank top dress? Check. Striped feathered embellishments? Check. Diamond choker? Check. Gorgeous glam? Check. Erivo has it all with this modern red carpet look.
Kerry Washington in Etro: Channeling golden-era Hollywood in this slip dress, Washington upped the ante with the addition of a matching corset and statement earrings. The smokey eye and red lip keeps the high glamour going.
