So you’ve found yourself with a few hours to spare between shows? Here WWD lists eight ways to spend your downtime throughout the week.

1. Soon to be fashion’s favorite restaurant, Wayan serves French and Indonesian-inspired cuisine. Chef Cédric Vongerichten, who is the son of the legendary Jean-Georges Vongerichten, opened this eatery in the spirit of his father’s — whose shops Spice Market and JoJo also celebrate France and Asia all at once. Side note: Wayan played host to Anna Dello Russo’s dinner in September (preopening) and Prabal Gurung’s Chinese New Year dinner this past weekend.



And if you can’t get in? Other recent arrivals include St. Tropez’s new SoHo location, Violet in the East Village (from the Emmy Squared team) and The Meatpackers in the Meatpacking District, from Tommy Hilfiger’s former personal chef.

2. The Lunar New Year officially took place on Tuesday, but Humberto Leon and Carol Lim are still giving folks reason to celebrate. Their “Pig Out” party on Feb. 10 will feature a pop-up shop opened in collaboration with Pearl River Mart, the cult favorite SoHo tchotchke spot. The temporary store will also have for sale a capsule showcasing none other than Miss Piggy. You can pick up the merch in Opening Ceremony’s New York stores and online, and at Pearl River Mart. If you’re lucky enough to snag an invite to the party during fashion week, the wares will be available for sale there, too.

3. Take a deep breath at Peloton’s Yoga studio, which opened a little over a month ago in the West Village. Better yet: if you situate yourself just right, your friends and family might be able to catch a glimpse of your zen state on their home screens.

4. Catch MoMA’s “Bruce Nauman: Disappearing Acts” retrospective, which closes Feb. 25. For out-of-towners, it’s also one of the last chances to visit the modern art museum for awhile; the museum will be closed mid-June through mid-October to reconfigure its exhibition spaces, the final phase of its $400 million expansion.

5. It wouldn’t be fashion week without some pop-ups, and topping the list is 11 Howard’s series on Feb. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moon Juice will be on hand to distribute cosmic lattes for beauty, brain or spirit revival, as well as free “sex dust” cookies (if your fashion week is looking that way).

6. Looking for a break from the fashion week party scene? Get out of town — mentally, anyway — at The Winter Spa at The William Vale in Williamsburg in Brooklyn, N.Y. The hotel has partnered with trendy infrared sauna boutique HigherDose and Terra Glamping on an outdoor infrared spa, located on the fourth-floor terrace. Guests can book a sauna session or cryofacial inside the Hygge-friendly tent decked with Scandanavian design elements and cocktails and bites by Andrew Carmellini. Opens Feb. 8 at 111 N 12th Street in Brooklyn.

7. If you’re in the mood for some opera and Kathleen Turner, you’re in luck: the actress will make her operatic debut in the Met Opera’s production of “La Fille du Régiment.” Sadly, she won’t be singing: she’s playing the Duchess of Krakenthorp, who was also notably portrayed by none other than Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg in Washington, D.C., in 2016. See how Turner stacks up on Feb. 7 or 11.

8. Still in town on Valentine’s Day? Swing by the Moxy Chelsea for the opening of Putnam & Putnam’s only retail location in New York. The boutique will offer a seasonal selection of flowers and gifts, including some CBD products. The hotel and florist have also partnered with State bags, which will be offered in an exclusive Putnam floral print. Looking to commemorate the week with something a little more lasting? JonBoy recently opened his flagship tattoo studio at the hotel, for all those ink needs.