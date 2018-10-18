The Independent Filmmaker Project organization has released its list of nominees for the 2018 Gotham Awards.

On Thursday morning via Twitter, IFP announced the choices for Best Breakthrough Director, Best Screenplay and more.

It was also revealed that a special Jury Award will be given to Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman for their collective performance in “The Favourite.”

That movie, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, led the charge, with three nominations, including Best Screenplay and Best Feature. Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk” and Boots Riley’s “Sorry to Bother You” grabbed two nominations apiece. “Beale Street” could win for Best Feature and Breakthrough Actor (Kiki Layne in her role as Carrie), while Riley could walk away as the best Breakthrough Director and Lakeith Stanfield as Best Actor.

“Pose,” which features 2018 breakout Ryan Jamaal Swain, is nominated for Long Form Breakthrough Series — as is “Sharp Objects.” Elsie Fisher, the inimitable, pimply middle school student who played Kayla Day in “Eighth Grade,” garnered a nomination for Breakthrough Actor.

Other favorites on the list: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” the chronicle of Mister Rogers’ life, is up for Best Documentary; Toni Colette has been nominated for Best Actress in “Hereditary,” — a category also populated by Glenn Close, for “The Wife”; Adam Driver could win for his role in “BlacKKKlansman,” and Crystal Moselle is up for Breakthrough Director for her film “Skate Kitchen.”

