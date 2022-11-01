A First Look Inside The Highlight Room, Downtown’s New Cocktail Lounge

Tao Group Hospitality is bringing its Los Angeles, California, nightlife venue The Highlight Room to downtown New York. The cocktail lounge will open on the 16th floor of the new Moxy Lower East Side hotel, located on the Bowery, in early November.

“Similar to its L.A. sister property, the rooftop of the Moxy Lower East Side hotel has sweeping skyline views and is the ‘highlight’ of a five-venue complex, so the brand just felt right to bring to this space,” says Tao Group Hospitality co-chief executive officer Noah Tepperberg.

The space’s design was inspired by the German Winter Garden, a downtown New York venue open in the mid-1800s. The Highlight Room features lush hanging greenery and a central olive tree, paper lanterns, chandeliers and tactile fabrics, like red velvet seating. An outdoor terrace offers unsheltered views of city landmarks, including the Empire State Building.

Cocktails, with a focus on seasonal ingredients, include the Dolly Lava, a margarita with botanicals, gin and winter peach, and the Shio Pretty, with rose, grapefruit, citrus and shiso leaves. The food menu will offer snacks like housemade pizza and burrata sticks and a Black Forest ice cream sundae.

The Highlight Room is hoping to fill the space with the “vibrant and hip crowd” that frequents the Lower East Side, as well as the Brooklyn crowd given the venue’s proximity to the Williamsburg Bridge. With so many nightlife options downtown (including other Tao properties), The Highlight Room counts its impressive rooftop views as a major draw. “It has a unique vantage point that no other rooftop has, with sweeping views of the bridges, the lower Manhattan skyline and uptown to the Empire State building and beyond,” adds Tepperberg. “Aside from that, it also has a great outdoor space for a full kitchen, which can serve high-quality food that will make it an amazing venue to host special events in.”

Other Moxy Hotels in New York that feature Tao Group Hospitality properties include the restaurant Cathédrale at the Moxy East Village, The Fleur Room at the Moxy Chelsea and Magic Hour at the Moxy Times Square.

The Highlight Room