The Moxy, an “upper midscale” hotel targeting the Millennial-on-the-move, is opening its fourth New York location this September — in the East Village — with plans to open locations in Brooklyn and additional locations seen in the years to come. With all the hotels come options for party venues, run by TAO Group: rooftop bar Magic Hour at Times Square; Recreation at Downtown, and The Fleur Room at Chelsea, which recently gained some buzz from Republic Records’ VMA after party, attended by the likes of Taylor Swift and rumored couple Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron. Cathédrale, another rooftop club, will open in the East Village mid-September. The venue will also host a party for Alana Hadid and Emily Perlstein of La Detresse during fashion week.

It’s bringing tough competition for the Moxy’s hipper counterpart — that would be The Edition, Marriott’s luxury brand helmed by Ian Schrager — which opened a Times Square outpost this past spring and is still going strong as a party venue with its cabaret-style Paradise Club and rooftop views of neon signage.

Here, a look at what the two hotel brands have to offer:

The Moxy:

Parent brand: Marriott

$: Upper Midscale

New York Locations: Times Square, Chelsea, Downtown, East Village; Williamsburg and Lower East Side forthcoming

Notable partners: TAO Group; Golden Age Hospitality; Putnam & Putnam flower shop at Chelsea

The Edition:

Parent brand: Marriott

$: Luxury

New York Locations: Flatiron, Times Square

Notable partners: Ian Schrager; House of Yes with Time Square’s Paradise Club; Chefs Jason Atherton (Flatiron) and John Fraser (Times Square)