The Pilates Class Opens First Studio, a One-year Pop-up in L.A.

The Pilates Class will unveil its first physical space when it opens to the public on April 17.

Launched during the pandemic, founders Natasha Oakley and Jacqui Kingswell have been offering online Pilates classes since 2020. The duo has chosen Los Angeles, one of their largest markets, to test out the in-person experience. A yearlong pop-up, the 1,240-square-foot space is located at 608 Westmount Drive in West Hollywood.

“We realized there was a need for quality at-home Pilates that still felt like a private training session,” Kingswell said in a statement to WWD. “We wanted to offer members a wide variety of classes that taught the foundational techniques of Pilates whilst guiding members through every movement, so it really felt like a Pilates studio in your own home….More recently, we recognized that although some people prefer the convenience of working out at home, others like to have the option for an in-person class, so we now offer both. Now that the world has reopened, it just feels like the right time and the next progression for the company.”

Natasha Oakley and Jacqui Kingswell Courtesy of The Pilates Class

The Pilates Class has garnered 60,000 subscriptions in 118 countries, attracting more than 252,000 Instagram followers. Self-funded, the founders have expanded the business to include fitness equipment, apparel, recipe books, nutrition guides and special programs. Last year, they grew 22 percent, according to Oakley.

“Our multimillion-dollar revenue is attributed to our exponential growth year-on-year within these areas of the business,” she added. “We are so excited to have Los Angeles be our very first location and plan to replicate the experience in additional markets across the globe. We want our members to feel like they have as many options and as much flexibility as possible and are very excited to see them training at other locations as they pop-up.”

In L.A., the studio’s mat classes will hold up to 17 clients. There is also a reformer room, with two tower reformers for private or semiprivate classes.