The Standard Expands Into Ibiza With Old Town Spot

The Standard, which has established itself as a hub for creatives in cities like New York, Los Angeles and London, has opened its doors in Ibiza, a hot spot for top fashion designers like Jonathan Anderson to spend their summers.

Located in the old town part of the Spanish island, a location that deviates from the many coastal luxury hotels, The Standard is set in a stark-white building and designed by Spanish creator Lázaro Rosa-Violán, with interiors by Oskar Kohnen in collaboration with the hotel’s in-house design team.

With 67 rooms and suites, starting from 255 euros per night (and 550 euros for high season), a street-level restaurant called Jara, rooftop bar, Up, with a 15-meter swimming pool and panoramic views of the island, and a separate building called Casa Privada for group bookings, the hotel said the design aims to “celebrate the resurgence of the energy that originally attracted so many to Ibiza and the rejuvenation of Flower Power with a chic new ’60s vibe.”

Interior of a room in The Standard Ibiza. Courtesy

In an interview with WWD, Amber Asher, chief executive officer of Standard International, said given its differentiated location, the hotel wants to offer guests “access to a multitude of cultural experiences,” on top of the beach and sunshine.

“The streets around the old town are lined with world-class restaurants, cafés and local bars while historical sites like the UNESCO World Heritage-listed fortified old town and castle sit just a short walking distance away. The area is great for people watching and for wandering the narrow cobbled streets to explore the myriad local shops and galleries,” she explained.

“We are also steps from the port where our guests can take a short boat trip to the many cultural sites around Ibiza or go island hopping for the day and explore unique destinations like Formentera for lunch and an afternoon swim,” she added.

Rooftop view at The Standard Ibiza. Courtesy

Other great spots to check when staying in the old town also include the bar Paradise Lost, the Museo Arqueológico de Ibiza y Formentera, Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Ibiza and the Calle De La Virgen, Asher said.

She hopes that instead of just capturing seasonal tourists, the hotel can be “a year-round, adult-only, social epicenter for drinking, dining, listening to music and gathering with friends for locals.”

“We opened The Standard London, our first in Europe in 2019 to our growing community of friends in fashion, the arts, business, technology and hospitality, with a priority placed on embracing London locals,” she said. “The Standard Ibiza will cater to a similar dynamic and worldly mix of guests.”

The hotel will reflect local culture with its culinary offerings as well as its music programs, which will embrace the essence of Ibiza’s Balearic sounds, with DJs during dinner at Jara and occasional live acoustic shows on the roof at Up, Asher said.

The exterior of The Standard Ibiza. Courtesy

The hotel has also commissioned Madrid-based artist Nicolas Villamizar to paint murals that are a celebration of life, music and dancing, as a tribute to life on the island of Ibiza.

For this summer, especially when the fashion crowd will collectively descend on the island from Paris after Haute Couture fashion week, The Standard Ibiza has prepared a great lineup of music performances to entertain the guests, including a live show with Quinn Luke Lamont on July 13.

Archie Madekwe, Florence Pugh and Will Poulter at The Standard Ibiza opening party. JAMES D. KELLY/Courtesy

For a little warm-up, the hotel flew young Hollywood actors Florence Pugh, Will Poulter, Aron Piper, Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2nd, model Soo Joo Park, British drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash, and fashion designers Maximilian Davis, Harris Reed and Chet Lo on private jets for the opening party on May 21. They began the evening with cocktails at the rooftop bar and continued with an all-night party at Jara with a performance by Irish singer Róisín Murphy, and music by Maurice Felton and Benji B.

Maximilian Davis, Taiba Akhuetie and KK Obi. JAMES D. KELLY/Courtesy

FOR MORE ON HOTELS, SEE:

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Paris Scene: New Stores, Restaurants, Exhibits and Hotels

Christian Siriano Discusses Interior Design, Hotel and Restaurant Projects