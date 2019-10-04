Juggling the running invites to shows and parties for a newbie on the scene is no small order — not to mention doing so in the midst of preparing for your Broadway debut, mere weeks away. But fashion waits for no one, and such a schedule was seemingly no burden for Jeremy O. Harris, who tops WWD’s spring 2020 season list of most ubiquitous faces during fashion month.

The “Slave Play” playwright was seen at Bazaar Icons; the Saks x Vanity Fair party; a GQ party; Telfar — both in New York and in Paris; Coach; Helmut Lang; Prabal Gurung; Gucci; Thom Browne’s The Officepeople event; Kaia Gerber’s 18th birthday; the Garage x Swarovski party, and the Gucci x Saks party. And, oh yes, Rihanna made a preview showing of “Slave Play” one of her post-Fenty stops, which should count for an additional something.

Honorable mentions go to Suki Waterhouse, who took in the Michael Kors, Tommy x Zendaya and Alice + Olivia shows and parties for Saks x Vanity Fair, Alan Faena and DKNY, and Sydney Sweeney, who was just about everywhere with her “Euphoria” castmates, including DKNY, Bazaar Icons, Tommy x Zendaya and Bulgari x Alexander Wang.

Rounding out the front rows were runner-ups Kehlani and G-Eazy. Often with new boyfriend YG, Kehlani was seen at Savage x Fenty, Christian Cowan, the Diesel dinner, DKNY, Tommy, Pyer Moss, Bazaar Icons and Jeremy Scott. G-Eazy also found fashion month romantic, bringing the model Yasmin Wijnaldum to many an event. His RSVP list included the Green Carpet awards, the Boss show, the Milan Fashion Week amfAR gala, Savage x Fenty, Bulgari x Alexander Wang, Alana Faena’s cocktail, Bazaar Icons and the Saks x Vanity Fair party.

Quite honestly, we’re impressed. And also wondering where the perennial ubiquitor Katie Holmes has run off to? With just Zimmermann and Fendi under her belt, ‘twas a comparatively very light schedule for the front row regular. Oh, well — there’s always February.