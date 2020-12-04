All in the coat: looking into the fashion on “The Undoing.”

This robe-like outerwear jewel reads like a wizard cape with a hint of dark intentions. The green shade perfectly accentuates Nicole Kidman’s complexion, helping create the complex character she plays. She’s probably keeping the wand in one of those spacious pockets.

The crushed velvet texture together with the belted detail is adding all the necessary drama. The broach and the pointy boots give her that wise, cosmopolitan flair, which creates tension when paired with the wild red hair.

There is a clear consistency in all of these looks, and this belted soft constructed silk coat fits the mold. The shiny texture and printed floral details make this one of her most elegant outerwear moments. It’s very convenient for a day-to-evening situation, from a court date to a martini lounge.



This is perfect for these times. The loungewear look paired with the flowy trenchcoat feels very going-for-a-walk-after-working-from-home. She is sporting 2020’s hottest trend — the gray hoodie.

Paging all the Upper East Side ladies: we have the style for you. The oatmeal wrap coat is the perfect choice over the monochromatic brown underpinnings with matching gloves and sunglasses, resulting in the ultimate ladylike power look.

Hugh Grant has never had an issue looking the part of dashing leading man. This black top coat has all the requirements for the perfect eveningwear choice while still giving him that air of “did he do it?”

This speckled tweed coat with a fur collar inset speaks of that second-home-in-the-country lifestyle, but rings true to what a TV character in affluent New York is all about. What’s not to love about a Seventies throwback style with a Fair Isle scarf? But never trust someone with a statement pinky ring.