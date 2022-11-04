Report Card: Checking Into ‘The White Lotus’

Theo James: 2

Losing your luggage never felt this dangerous. We understand that you need to dress for the occasion, but this print explosion and mixture of the cropped short and the tailored jacket veers too close to caricature.

Jennifer Coolidge: 5

The fashion gods met in heaven and created Jennifer Coolidge in this ethereal pink summer dress with matching pink headscarf. Very la dolce vita. Please source a Vespa if you try this at home.

Meghann Fahy: 4

With “The Little Mermaid” being a big fashion trend for spring 2023, this underwater fantasy bathing suit with plunging neckline feels very appropriate for the now — with enough desperation to keep the audience on their toes.

Haley Lu Richardson: 4

Bringing your assistant on a holiday and she shows up wearing a vintage Tommy Hilfiger surfer girl polo paired with raffia bucket hat and lime green nail polish? It’s irresistibly tragic. You can’t help but appreciate the effort.

Simona Tabasco: 3

This Y2K extravaganza with the crop top and miniskirt perfectly captures the sexy young Gen Z spirit. We are fans of the bob haircut, which gives it a retro Italian feel.

Sabrina Impacciatore: 2

Is this Barbiecore? This professional with a twist suit means business, and the fully buttoned shirt clearly indicates she’s uptight but will unravel.