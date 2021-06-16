Is the celebrity wine and spirits scene beginning to overflow? Over Memorial Day weekend, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul took their mezcal brand Dos Hombres on a promo tour around the Hamptons — perhaps they saw incoming competition from Kendall Jenner, whose 818 Tequila brand launched in May. The beverage space continues to heat up for summer 2021 with recent entries including Bethenny Frankel’s Forever Young wine brand and Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev’s Fresh Vine label. So far, it appears that the club remains open for more projects led by bold names. Here are three fashion designers who have joined the party with beverage launches this season.

Jeremy Scott for Ecco Domani

Ecco Domani is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a little help from none other than Jeremy Scott. The Italian wine brand, which has collaborated with designers including Zac Posen and Brandon Maxwell, tapped Scott to create a limited-edition label for its pinot grigio. The Moschino creative director lent his ’90s-inspired aesthetic to Ecco Domani’s pinot grigio bottles, paying homage to the Italian wine brand’s founding year — 1996. (And priced at $11.99, the collab marks an affordable entry into Scott’s aesthetic.)

Vera Wang Debuts Her Own Italian Prosecco

Vera Wang’s designs are rooted in celebration, and her latest product foray — prosecco — marks a natural extension for her brand. Newly announced, Vera Wang Party is produced in collaboration with Piemonte-based wine producer Araldica and led by winemaker Claudio Manera. The bottles, which make a bold statement with silver-matte exterior and neon yellow lettering, will retail for $25.

Susan Alexandra Lends Her Beading to Ketel One Botanical

Known for her colorful and fruit-forward beaded accessories, Susan Alexandra has lent a touch of her whimsy this summer to Ketel One Botanical. Designed to complement the vodka brand’s recent spritz line, Alexandra’s capsule collection includes a beaded ice bucket, wine charms that coordinate with Ketel One’s botanical ingredients (peach and orange, cucumber and mint, grapefruit and rose), and as the finishing touch, beaded garnish barrettes (because why not?) Summer 2021: looking cuter by the minute.

