The boys of summer have spoken, and a printed Prada camp shirt it is.

What began as a bold style statement on Pusha T at Governors Ball in early June has emerged as a favorite amongst street-style stars throughout the past month’s men’s collections. The flame-licked shirt also found a home on the one and only Jeff Goldblum, and seems to be the favorite for fashion gents this summer. And who can blame them? It works with track pants and Chanel sneakers, black trousers and bold glasses en route to Jimmy Kimmel, or worn open with a T-shirt and sneakers. But a winner may have been crowned. Per stylist Marc Goehring, himself a wearer of the look, #jeffgoldblumworeitbetter.

