Adults — and by that, we mean a very particular subset, Millennials — are feeling nostalgic for summertimes of yore. So much so, they’re shelling out to revisit the experience of sleeping in a cabin bunk bed and waking up early for a full day of capture the flag, arts and crafts and new friends. Several organizations have stepped in to offer all of those activities and more, including some of New York’s favorite coworking spaces. This summer, WeWork is pitching tents (literally, tents will be pre-pitched for guests) for its members in Eridge Park, U.K. for its annual Summer Camp — but unlike the camp you remember, this one will be headlined by Lorde. All-girls camp more your style? The Wing is taking its gals to Camp No Man’s Land in the Adirondack Mountains for “witchy” fun, and New Age-y coworking space The Assemblage is headed to Camp Remember in the Catskills for a BYO family weekend. Not part of the club? Well, among the swarm catering to a more plebeian crowd is Camp No Counselors, Camp Bonfire and Soul Camp.
In between all of the campfire revelry and reapplications of Supergoop sunscreen, you might even forget that the most extreme adult summer camp of all (that would be Burning Man) is less than a month away. Labor Day: are we there yet?
There is a rising up of love and courage in this nation. Because it's time. Because we must. Marianne Williamson always used to say that there are more people who love in this world but those who hate, hate with strength. We are rising up and loving with a power and strength that our world has yet to see. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ When Soul Camp started in 2014, we had created a place to heal our inner children. To play and have fun and let go of the labels that hold us back. Today, 5 years later, Soul Camp means more to us and to you. Soul Camp helps foster strength and leadership inside of you so that you can stand in love and demand what's right and just. In your life, in your community, in your country. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The price for our 2018 camp tickets go up on July 1st, in just 2 days, and we decided that we will donate 30% of the proceeds to @together.rising for anyone who purchases their ticket before July 1. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Together Rising is a project started by Glennon Doyle and is one group we can 100% trust that our money is going directly where it needs to to help those who need it most. They gave to RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services), Safe Passage Project which is a legal advocacy organization for unrepresented children facing deportation and KIND (Kids In Need of Defense). ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Give yourself the gift of cultivating the skills you need to not only become a better and wiser leader but to have fun while doing it. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Grab your ticket now-link in bio!
