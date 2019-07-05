‘Tis the season to get married — again. To the same person.

This summer, a slate of high-profile couples have opted to celebrate their nuptials for a second time. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman, Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam, and Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner have all held encore ceremonies in recent weeks. And you thought one wedding was a lot to plan?

Turner and Jonas, who infamously (thanks, Diplo!) headed to a chapel in Las Vegas to elope after the Billboard Music Awards, hosted a more intricately planned ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France. Guests included the extended Jonas and “Game of Thrones” clans. And with many of their crew already in Paris for the men’s and couture shows, what better timing? Kravitz and Glusman also got legally married this spring, but celebrated at father-of-the-bride Lenny Kravitz’s home in Paris; the “Big Little Lies” cast was there in full force. And following their civil ceremony in June, Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Casigrahi married Rassam in a second, official ceremony in the South of France, this time opting for custom Giambattista Valli.

Finally, Kloss and Kushner, who married in an intimate religious fall ceremony in October 2018, headed to a Wyoming ranch in late June for a more marquee celebration with their nearest, dearest, Orlando Bloom, and then some.

As all the happy couples ride off into the sunset of their new lives together, WWD sends its best regards. The wild west beckons.

