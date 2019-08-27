From “Euphoria”-inspired body and face glitter to natural hairstyles, the beauty moments at this year’s Afropunk music festival in Brooklyn rivaled the outfits — almost. Afropunk is known for its creative attendees, who pull no punches when it comes to their looks. And over the weekend, this pack came to stunt, with elaborate headpieces, pasties and lots of color. Check out the slideshow above for the best street style at Afropunk.

