Alessandro Michele is speaking up for sexual and reproductive health and rights in his @Gucci Cruise 2020 collection. ⁣ ⁣ Illustrating this concept with the feminist slogan "My body my choice" on some of the men's and women's pieces, as well as on a Chime for Change T-shirt, or embroidering an image of the female reproductive system on a gown — embellished with flowers. Some looks also display the date May 22, 1978, the day the Italian law for the social protection of motherhood and legal abortion took effect. In terms of style, the designer winks to the seventies—a crucial time for the women's liberation movement.⁣ ⁣ "The only world that I can imagine is a world where every single person can be who they would like to be, without any sort of restriction or judgment, Michele said.