This summer may look different than in years past — fewer parties, fewer jaunts to Mykonos — but there’s one thing you can count on: Celebrities still love sticking their name on a wine label. And this season has seen a tantalizing spate of new launches.

Kylie Minogue toasted her 52nd birthday on May 28 with the launch of Wines by Kylie Minogue, her inaugural offering a French rosé. A few weeks later, Mary J. Blige launched Sun Goddess wines in collaboration with the Italian winery Fantinel Winery. And most recently, Cameron Diaz launched her organic wine label Avaline. But the buzziest entry of all was rapper Post Malone’s rosé wine label, Maison No. 9. Clearly, he was onto something: The first release of 50,000 bottles in June sold out in just two days. As the rapper says himself, “Rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy.”

That sentiment certainly rings true at Montauk hot spot the Surf Lodge. There might not be live music at the hotel this summer, but they’re still aiming to keep things cool and the rosé flowing. The Surf Lodge teamed with Chateau d’Esclans’ Whispering Angel — if the Hamptons had a spirit animal, this would be it — to create an exclusive mini six-pack. All Surf Lodge guests will be greeted with two complimentary packs of the Côtes de Provence rosé in their rooms, and additional rosés from the label are also on offer at the Surf Lodge’s Concept Playa pop-up shop. If you prefer to go big while out East, Le Bilboquet Sag Harbor is offering a promotion: pick up a magnum of Rock Angel (“for your boat, yacht, or super yacht”) and get a Bilboquet marina bag.

Staying home this summer? Looking for a socially distanced hang? Francis Ford Coppola Winery has launched “The Conversation Edition,” a bundle which includes 24 bottles of Director’s Cut wines, a signed copy of the script for Coppola’s 1972 film “The Conversation,” and an invitation to join the famed director for a live online conversation later this summer (a free download of the film is included, too). The entire bundle retails for $800, putting each bottle at around $33 — not bad.

For a more one-sided conversation, sit down with Snoop Dogg’s collaboration with Australian wine company 19 Crimes. The Snoop Cali Red is the company’s first California release, and comes with a charitable angle: The company donated $100,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in collaboration with the launch. The Lodi-sourced, oaked blend of petite syrah, zinfandel and merlot retails for $12, but the Snoop-isms that accompany each bottle are priceless. Augmented reality wine labels allow Snoop to share his thoughts as you drink. For example: “I live for redemption, freedom, peace and just being true to myself. And just being the flyest motherf–ker to ever do.”

Let that be a summer 2020 mantra.

