They Were… downloading Houseparty
They Are… chatting on Clubhouse
They Were… taking a Twitter break
They Are… discovering Twitter (Hi @dionnewarwick)
Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.
— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) Dec. 5, 2020
They Were… browsing Raya
They Are… trying their luck on “The Bachelor”
They Were… scandalized by college admissions scheming
They Are… confused about pretending to be Spanish
They Were… gushing over Harry and Meghan
They Are… confused how to feel about Harry and Olivia
They Were… penning Medium confessionals
They Are… launching a Substack and Patreon
They Were… binge-watching “Tiger King”/”Normal People”/”The Queen’s Gambit”/”The Undoing” (the list goes on…)
They Are… deep into 🔥”Bridgerton”🔥
They Were… complaining about fashion week
They Are… pining for a party
They Were… baking bread
They Are… getting baked (new laws in effect 2021!)
They Were… over Taylor Swift
They Are… renewed Swifties
They Were… Naming their baby Baybi
They Are… Naming their baby Baby
They Were… posting voting Selfies
They Are… sharing vaccine Selfies
They Were… anticipating awards season
They Are… waiting a little longer
More From the Eye:
When Will In-Person Events Like Coachella, the Oscars Return?