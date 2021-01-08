BRIDGERTON REG-JEAN PAGE as SIMON BASSET in episode 101 of BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Regé-Jean Page in "Bridgerton."

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

They Were… downloading Houseparty
They Are… chatting on Clubhouse

They Were… taking a Twitter break
They Are… discovering Twitter (Hi @dionnewarwick)

They Were… browsing Raya
They Are… trying their luck on “The Bachelor”

Kit Keenan

Kit Keenan, daughter of Cynthia Rowley, is a contestant on the new season of “The Bachelor.”  Amy Sussman/WWD

They Were… scandalized by college admissions scheming
They Are… confused about pretending to be Spanish

They Were… gushing over Harry and Meghan
They Are… confused how to feel about Harry and Olivia

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin  Nina Westervelt/WWD

They Were… penning Medium confessionals
They Are… launching a Substack and Patreon

They Were… binge-watching “Tiger King”/”Normal People”/”The Queen’s Gambit”/”The Undoing” (the list goes on…)
They Are… deep into 🔥”Bridgerton”🔥

Regé-Jean Page

“Bridgerton” breakout star Regé-Jean Page  Michael Buckner/WWD

They Were… complaining about fashion week
They Are… pining for a party

They Were… baking bread
They Are… getting baked (new laws in effect 2021!)

They Were… over Taylor Swift
They Are… renewed Swifties

They Were… Naming their baby Baybi
They Are… Naming their baby Baby

Jessica Hart

Jessica Hart, who recently clashed with Sasha Benz over her baby Baby’s name.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

They Were… posting voting Selfies
They Are… sharing vaccine Selfies

They Were… anticipating awards season
They Are… waiting a little longer

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt at the 2020 Oscars  Michael Buckner/Variety

