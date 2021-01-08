They Were… downloading Houseparty

They Are… chatting on Clubhouse

They Were… taking a Twitter break

They Are… discovering Twitter (Hi @dionnewarwick)

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) Dec. 5, 2020

They Were… browsing Raya

They Are… trying their luck on “The Bachelor”

They Were… scandalized by college admissions scheming

They Are… confused about pretending to be Spanish

They Were… gushing over Harry and Meghan

They Are… confused how to feel about Harry and Olivia

They Were… penning Medium confessionals

They Are… launching a Substack and Patreon

They Were… binge-watching “Tiger King”/”Normal People”/”The Queen’s Gambit”/”The Undoing” (the list goes on…)

They Are… deep into 🔥”Bridgerton”🔥

They Were… complaining about fashion week

They Are… pining for a party

They Were… baking bread

They Are… getting baked (new laws in effect 2021!)

They Were… over Taylor Swift

They Are… renewed Swifties

They Were… Naming their baby Baybi

They Are… Naming their baby Baby

They Were… posting voting Selfies

They Are… sharing vaccine Selfies

They Were… anticipating awards season

They Are… waiting a little longer

