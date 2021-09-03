×
Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays Widespread

They Were, And Now They Are…Fall 2021 Edition

Bennifer, Olivia Rodrigo and photo dumps: a primer to fall's biggest cultural trends.

Kristen Tauer, Leigh Nordstrom
A still from "White Lotus."
A still from "White Lotus." Courtesy

They Were: Enamored with “Normal People”
They Are: Finding truth in “White Lotus”

They were: On social media hiatus
They are: Posting photo dumps

They were: Re-creating Europe in their Hamptons backyards
They are: Is it just us or is everyone in Mykonos?

They were: Billie Eilish’s biggest fan
They are: Newly crushing on Olivia Rodrigo

They were: Ready for the JRod wedding
They are: Revisiting Bennifer

They were: #FreeBritney
They are: Still #FreeBritney

They were: Diving into Clubhouse
They are: Rushing back to TikTok

TikTok Adriana Lee

They were: Logging on for virtual fashion shows
They are: Buying chic masks for in-person events

They were: Stocking up on activewear
They are: Not tired of the Nap Dress

Hill House Nap Dress Courtesy of Hill House Home and @DiamondAlicia

They were: Relishing the return to eating out
They are: Ready to go vegan (sorry, “plant-based”) at the Met Ball

Olivia Rodrigo in her music video "Brutal," directed by Petra Collins
Olivia Rodrigo in her music video “Brutal,” directed by Petra Collins. Petra Collins/Instagram
