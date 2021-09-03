They Were, And Now They Are…Fall 2021 Edition

They Were: Enamored with “Normal People”
They Are: Finding truth in “White Lotus”
They were: On social media hiatus
They are: Posting photo dumps
They were: Re-creating Europe in their Hamptons backyards
They are: Is it just us or is everyone in Mykonos?
They were: Billie Eilish’s biggest fan
They are: Newly crushing on Olivia Rodrigo
They were: Ready for the JRod wedding
They are: Revisiting Bennifer
They were: #FreeBritney
They are: Still #FreeBritney
They were: Diving into Clubhouse
They are: Rushing back to TikTok
They were: Logging on for virtual fashion shows
They are: Buying chic masks for in-person events
They were: Stocking up on activewear
They are: Not tired of the Nap Dress
They were: Relishing the return to eating out
They are: Ready to go vegan (sorry, “plant-based”) at the Met Ball