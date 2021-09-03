They Were, And Now They Are…Fall 2021 Edition

They Were: Enamored with “Normal People”

They Are: Finding truth in “White Lotus”

They were: On social media hiatus

They are: Posting photo dumps

They were: Re-creating Europe in their Hamptons backyards

They are: Is it just us or is everyone in Mykonos?

They were: Billie Eilish’s biggest fan

They are: Newly crushing on Olivia Rodrigo

They were: Ready for the JRod wedding

They are: Revisiting Bennifer

They were: #FreeBritney

They are: Still #FreeBritney

They were: Diving into Clubhouse

They are: Rushing back to TikTok

TikTok Adriana Lee

They were: Logging on for virtual fashion shows

They are: Buying chic masks for in-person events

They were: Stocking up on activewear

They are: Not tired of the Nap Dress

Hill House Nap Dress Courtesy of Hill House Home and @DiamondAlicia

They were: Relishing the return to eating out

They are: Ready to go vegan (sorry, “plant-based”) at the Met Ball