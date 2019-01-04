They were…oversharing on Insta stories

They are…seeking a social media cleanse

They were…charging up their crystals

They are…dosing with CBD

They were…on royal wedding watch

They are…name-guessing for the royal baby

They were…all lovey-dovey in their rapid-fire engagements

They are…writing songs about their exes

They were…watching “A Star is Born”

They are…listening to the soundtrack for “A Star is Born”

They were…bitcoining

They are…cashing out

They were…eagerly anticipating Hedi Slimane’s debut at Celine

They are…obsessively following @oldceline

They were…pre-ordering “Fire and Fury”

They are…looking for optimism in “Becoming”

They were…streaming Cardi B on repeat

They are…still not sick of “Thank U, Next”

They were…feeling high and mighty with their Juuls

They are…blissfully ignorant, and still Juuling

