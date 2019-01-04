They were…oversharing on Insta stories
They are…seeking a social media cleanse
They were…charging up their crystals
They are…dosing with CBD
They were…on royal wedding watch
They are…name-guessing for the royal baby
They were…all lovey-dovey in their rapid-fire engagements
They are…writing songs about their exes
They were…watching “A Star is Born”
They are…listening to the soundtrack for “A Star is Born”
They were…bitcoining
They are…cashing out
They were…eagerly anticipating Hedi Slimane’s debut at Celine
They are…obsessively following @oldceline
They were…pre-ordering “Fire and Fury”
They are…looking for optimism in “Becoming”
They were…streaming Cardi B on repeat
They are…still not sick of “Thank U, Next”
They were…feeling high and mighty with their Juuls
They are…blissfully ignorant, and still Juuling
