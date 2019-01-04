they-were-they-are-ftr-img



They were…oversharing on Insta stories
They are…seeking a social media cleanse

They were…charging up their crystals
They are…dosing with CBD

They were…on royal wedding watch
They are…name-guessing for the royal baby

They were…all lovey-dovey in their rapid-fire engagements
They are…writing songs about their exes

They were…watching “A Star is Born”
They are…listening to the soundtrack for “A Star is Born”

They were…bitcoining
They are…cashing out

They were…eagerly anticipating Hedi Slimane’s debut at Celine
They are…obsessively following @oldceline

They were…pre-ordering “Fire and Fury”
They are…looking for optimism in “Becoming”

They were…streaming Cardi B on repeat
They are…still not sick of “Thank U, Next”

They were…feeling high and mighty with their Juuls
They are…blissfully ignorant, and still Juuling

