They were…whisking matcha lattes.

They are…gulping celery juice.

They were…rosé all day.

They are…shelling out for artisanal mocktails.

They were…tapping it back at SoulCycle.

They are…getting it whenever they want with Peloton.

They were…standing in line for the Boom Boom Room.

The are…*gasp* traversing to another borough (is this Staten Island’s decade?)

They were…watching “Game of Thrones.”

They are…rebooting everything.

They were…listening to “One Direction.”

They are…listening to Harry Styles.

They were…glued to their screens for royal weddings.

They are…glued to their screens for royal exits.

They were…downloading Instagram, Vine, Snapchat, TikTok…

They are…taking a social media cleanse.