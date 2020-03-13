Looking to become further immersed in Cecil Beaton’s glitzy world after checking out the National Portrait Gallery’s “Cecil Beaton’s Bright Young Things” exhibit? Iconic London hotel Claridge’s is helping pay homage to Jazz Age London with “Cecil Beaton’s Cocktail Book,” published in conjunction with the new museum show. The book features classic and tweaked cocktail recipes, contributed by Claridge’s bar manager Denis Broci, which were inspired by Beaton’s social sphere (tag line: “mixing with the bright young things”). The book also includes Beaton’s photographs and archival Claridge’s illustrations, so you can almost feel like you were there to bear witness to the original revelry.

Here, three recipes from the book:

Aviation

A drink to whisk those who enjoy it high into the blue sky. Its pale blue color comes from the violet liqueur, although the International Bartenders Association official cocktail leaves this out.



50-ml. (1 2/3 oz) Plymouth Gin

5-ml. (1/6 oz) crème de violette

5-ml. (1/6 oz) maraschino

20-ml. (2/3 oz) lemon juice

5-ml. (1/6 oz) sugar syrup

Method:

Shake and fine strain into a frozen martini glass.

Garnish with cherry.

Clover Club

A delightfully rich elixir of fresh ingredients and spirits. The frothy-topped and gareish pink mixture might not seem the height of sophistication, but it was the firm favorite of the high-minded lawyers and writers of the pre-Prohibition gentleman’s club in Philadelphia from which it takes its name.

50-ml. (1 2/3 oz) Plymouth Gin

25-ml. (5/6 oz) lemon juice

20-ml. (2/3 oz) egg white

10-ml. (1/3 oz) raspberry syrup

3 fresh raspberries

Method:

Shake vigorously — more than normal — to properly mix the egg white and raspberry syrup, and fine strain into a frozen coupette. Garnish with three fresh raspberries on a cocktail stick.

Great Maiden’s Blush

An amusing interplay of meaning and ingredients, this cocktail offers a twist on the Maiden’s Blush, the British name for the cuisse de nymphe émue, a rose variety by which the sparkling wine of this cocktail is affectionately known in France.

25-ml. (5/6 oz) Plymouth Gin

25-ml. (5/6 oz) elderflower cordial

25-ml. (5/6 oz) lemon juice

2 drops of rhubarb bitters

Top Laurent-Perrier Rosé

Method:

Build in a wine glass. Add all ingredients, stir with ice and top up with Champagne. Garnish with pink grapefruit slice.

