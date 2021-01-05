Trampoline by The Ness.

Trampoline fitness has been popping up everywhere during quarantine, and New York boutique studio The Ness is hoping others will give bounce cardio a try by breaking down the main barrier: a trampoline. The studio saw an opportunity to cut through the many mini-trampoline options and launch their very own in late December. Released in collaboration with JumpSport, their model features a bronze frame and retails for $399.

Peloton Pilates
The Peloton universe expanded a little wider this December with the launch of Peloton Pilates. The mat classes are offered by popular instructors including Emma Lovewell (who describes the workout as “like giving your body a big hug”) through its app, no equipment needed — although we wouldn’t be surprised if a Peloton Reformer was introduced down the line. Peloton’s cheaper treadmill model is also on the way, with a release date in early February.

New York Pilates World
Heather Andersen’s popular downtown pilates chain — which pairs reformer workouts with curated playlists and cheeky marketing — recently launch a membership streaming platform, New York Pilates World. On-demand classes, all currently led by Andersen, are offered in a variety of formats and lengths, with playlists curated by creative director and DJ Brion Isaacs to tap into the in-studio experience at home.

