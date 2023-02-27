×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: January 27, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

All The Looks from the SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Fashion

Giorgio Armani RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid, Pat Cleveland Are ANDAM Guest Jurors

Tim Yip Reimagines the Visual World of Wagner’s ‘Lohengrin’

Yip designed the costumes and sets for a new production of the classic at the Met Opera.

Tim Yip in the costume shop of The Met Opera during the production of Lohengrin.
Tim Yip in the costume shop of The Met Opera during the production of Lohengrin.
The costume shop of The Met Opera during the production of Lohengrin.
Tim Yip in the costume shop of The Met Opera during the production of Lohengrin.
The costume shop of The Met Opera during the production of Lohengrin.
View ALL 9 Photos

After a 14-year absence, the Metropolitan Opera has brought Wagner’s “Lohengrin” back to the Lincoln Center stage. The new production, directed by François Girard, debuted Sunday, with additional performances slated over the next month. Last staged by the company in 2007, “Lohengrin” remains the Met’s most-performed Wagner opera. 

Despite its popularity, the production has not always received positive feedback from critics and audiences. When Robert Wilson’s sparse, light-driven staging opened in 1998, the Met crowd booed the director’s avant-garde take. 

But that was then; Tim Yip, best known for his Oscar-winning set and costume design for “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” has now lent his aesthetic vision to Wagner’s story. Yip (who’s also a longtime friend and collaborator of Wilson’s) designed the costumes and sets for the new staging. Originally conceived as a coproduction with the Bolshoi Theater, the opera was first performed in Moscow last year, on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Related Galleries

Because of the war and resulting sanctions, all the sets and costumes needed to be rebuilt Stateside — which allowed the team to make changes. Yip notes that while their approach within the Bolshoi production was “more dramatic,” they aimed to make everything feel a little less fantastical in their recreation for The Met.

“The dress, everything is more realistic — like a movie,” says Yip, adding that initial critical response to their immersive staging was positive. The impact of Yip’s contribution to “Lohengrin” arrives early on in the first act, with a distinct visual moment. “It is quite a moment in opera history,” Yip promises.

Although the story is set in 10th-century Antwerp, Girard moved the production into a conceptual post-apocalyptic setting that verges on sci-fi. The glow of a moon and celestial sky hangs over the stage, visible through a portal in the set that appears to lead upward. 

“Before, I had an even more abstract set, and later we talked about needing some narrative. So the director suggested we move it into the near future,” says Yip. “Everything is destroyed, and then there are people living in the bunker. You settle into that time, and start the story.”

The Met Opera’s “Lohengrin.” Courtesy
Tim Yip in the costume shop of The Met Opera during the production of Lohengrin.
Tim Yip in the costume shop of The Met Opera during the production of “Lohengrin.” Lexie Moreland/WWD

Yip notes that every design decision prioritized Wagner’s music, and was made in support of the performers onstage. “Every second has to be perfectly matched,” says Yip. “I really care about the volumes of people, the volumes of the style and the scenery, how to mix that with the music.

“We are building the set to help the singer deliver the sound,” he adds. “We’re promoting atmosphere, but the music leads up everything. You see the colors coming from the music; everything comes back to the music.”

The color scheme is driven by saturated reds, greens and whites. While most characters don dramatic cloaks and gowns, the titular lead male performer is dressed in a white button-down and black slacks — underscoring his otherworldly nature. The costumes use color to convey a sense of morality — the antagonist is draped in red, while other characters are in green or white. The ensembles’ cloaks change colors throughout the show, through the use of magnets, to convey shifting allegiance to different characters.

“The Wagner philosophy of mythology is quite abstract. They don’t have a [clearly defined] what is right, what is wrong,” says Yip. “We want to share this idea of uncertainty, to make people think about the human situation.”

Yip, who was born in Hong Kong and is currently based in London, is headed to Minneapolis after the debut of “Lohengrin” for an upcoming exhibition with the Minneapolis Institute of Art opening on March 4. “Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes” features 150 ancient bronzes installed with immersive backdrops designed by Yip. He also has a Broadway project on the horizon, yet to be announced, and continues to work on his “Love Infinity” art film series.

From Act I of "Lohengrin."
From Act I of “Lohengrin.” Courtesy
Costume sketches for “Lohengrin.”
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Hot Summer Bags

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tim Yip Designs Visual World For Met Opera's ‘Lohengrin’

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad