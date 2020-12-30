Sure, you could pop open the standard bottle of bubbly — or you could end the year on a slightly more adventurous note. The beverage space continues to be a hot area for enterprising actors and musicians, with plenty of new players getting into the category this year. Will any of them strike it big like George Clooney and Rande Gerber, who sold their Casamigos vodka brand in 2017 at a valuation of around $1 billion? We’ll see what the new year has in store.

Here’s a recap of which musicians and actors launched wine and spirit labels in 2020.

Cameron Diaz

This past summer, Cameron Diaz launched her organic wine label Avaline in collaboration with Who What Wear founder Katherine Power. After an initial release of white and rosé, the pair added a medium-bodied red to the mix. Their latest offering is a sparkling wine, made by Spanish winery Raventós i Blanc.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue toasted her 52nd birthday on May 28 with the launch of Wines by Kylie Minogue, in collaboration with London-based distributor Benchmark Drinks. Current offerings include a French rosé, sauvignon blanc and merlot.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The actor introduced his tequila brand Teremana earlier this year. The tequila, available in blanco and reposado, is distilled in the highlands of Jalisco in Mexico. There’s a sustainable angle, too: leftover agave is composted and reused onsite as fertilizer.

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige launched Sun Goddess wines, named for her childhood nickname, in collaboration with the Italian winery Fantinel Winery. The pair have released a pinot grigio rosé and a sauvignon blanc.

Snoop Dogg

For a one-sided conversation, sit down with Snoop Dogg’s collaboration with Australian wine company 19 Crimes. After launching the Snoop Cali Red this summer (which was accompanied by a $100,000 donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund), the label has added a pinot noir, shiraz, cabernet sauvignon, and red blend to the mix. Each bottle retails for around $12, but the Snoop-isms that accompany each bottle are priceless. Augmented reality wine labels allow Snoop to share his thoughts as you drink. For example: “I live for redemption, freedom, peace and just being true to myself. And just being the flyest motherf–-er to ever do.”

The rapper doubled down in the beverage space a few months after his wine launch. This fall, 24 years after Snoop released his iconic single “Gin and Juice,” he introduced the gin brand Indoggo. One can only wonder: what took him so long to get in the game?

Luke Bryan

The country music singer teamed up with Constellation Brands to launch Two Lane American Golden Lager. The beverage — which was slated to accompany Bryan on his “Proud to Be Right Here” tour, rescheduled for next year — is an homage to Americana, down to its Blue Ridge Mountain-sourced water.

Post Malone

One of the buzziest beverage launches of 2020 was rapper Post Malone’s rosé wine label, Maison No. 9. Clearly, he was onto something: The first preorder release of 50,000 bottles in May sold out in just two days. As the rapper says himself, “Rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy.”

Travis Scott

Something to look forward to in 2021: Travis Scott is launching Cacti, a hard seltzer in collaboration with Anheuser-Busch. Inspired by tequila tasting notes, the rapper’s Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer will be available in lime, pineapple and strawberry.

