Tom Hanks is headed to the Golden Globes.

While the “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” star still has a few months before finding out if his performance will garner a nomination, the actor is already sure to walk out with an award in hand. Hanks has been announced as the recipient of the 2020 Cecil B. deMille award, which he will accept at the 77th annual Golden Globe awards ceremony on Jan. 5. Other recent honorees of the award, which recognizes those who have made a lasting impact on the film industry, have included Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington.

The illustrious actor — whose vast film credits include “Forrest Gump,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Sleepless in Seattle” and the “Toy Story” franchise, and many, many more — has also racked up an impressive list of awards. In 2016, he received a Presidential Medal of Freedom and was honored by MoMA’s annual film benefit; he received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2014. He’s been nominated for 15 Golden Globes, most recently for his starring role in Steven Spielberg’s “The Post,” and has taken home eight wins over decades-long career.

Hanks’ next film, a Fred Rodgers biopic, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month. The film will be released in the prime of fall awards season, on Nov. 22.

