Musicals reigned supreme during this year’s Tony nominations announcement, with “Hadestown,” and “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” topping out the list.

Gayle King joined Brandon Victor Dixon of “Hamilton” fame and Bebe Neuwirth from “Chicago” to announce the nominees for the 73rd annual Tony Awards on Tuesday morning.

“Hadestown” received a total of 14 nominations, including one for best actress in a leading role in a musical, which could go to 23-year-old Eva Noblezada. This is her second leading actress Tony nomination.

Adam Driver and Brandon Uranowitz were both nominated for their roles in “Burn This,” which accrued a total of three nominations. Laurie Metcalf might walk away with the best actress in a play award for her performance as Hillary Clinton in Lucas Hnath’s “Hillary and Clinton.”

“Be More Chill,” a musical about teen angst, was nominated for best original score.

“Oklahoma!” and “Tootsie,” received eight and 11 nominations, respectively, while “The Ferryman” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” were nominated for nine categories apiece.

See below for a full list of the nominees for this year’s Tony Awards, airing on CBS Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. EST.

Best Musical

“Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations”

“Beetlejuice”

“Hadestown”

“The Prom”

“Tootsie”

Best Play

“Choir Boy” by Tarell Alvin McCraney

“The Ferryman” by Jez Butterworth

“Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” by Taylor Mac

“Ink” by James Graham

“What the Constitution Means to Me” by Heidi Schreck

Best Revival of a Musical

“Kiss Me, Kate”

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Best Revival of a Play

Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons”

“The Boys in the Band” by Mart Crowley

“Burn This”

“Torch Song” by Harvey Fierstein

“The Waverly Gallery” by Kenneth Lonergan

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Paddy Considine, “The Ferryman”

Bryan Cranston, “Network”

Jeff Daniels, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Adam Driver, “Burn This”

Jeremy Pope, “Choir Boy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Annette Bening, “All My Sons”

Laura Donnelly, “The Ferryman”

Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery”

Janet McTeer, “Bernhardt/Hamlet”

Laurie Metcalf, “Hillary and Clinton”

Heidi Schreck, “What the Constitution Means to Me”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, “The Prom”

Derrick Baskin, “Ain’t Too Proud”

Alex Brightman, “Beetlejuice”

Damon Daunno, “Oklahoma!”

Santino Fontana, “Tootsie”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block, “The Cher Show”

Caitlin Kinnunen, “The Prom”

Beth Leavel, “The Prom”

Eva Noblezada, “Hadestown”

Kelli O’Hara, “Kiss Me, Kate”

Best Book of a Musical

“Ain’t Too Proud,” Dominique Morisseau

“Beetlejuice,” Scott Brown and Anthony King

“Hadestown,” Anaïs Mitchell

“The Prom,” Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin

“Tootsie,” Robert Horn

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

“Be More Chill,” Joe Iconis

“Beetlejuice,” Eddie Perfect

“Hadestown,” Anaïs Mitchell

“The Prom,” Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin

“To Kill a Mockingbird,” Adam Guettel

“Tootsie,” David Yazbek

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, “Choir Boy”

Warren Carlyle, “Kiss Me, Kate”

Denis Jones, “Tootsie”

David Neumann, “Hadestown”

Sergio Trujillo, “Ain’t Too Proud”

Best Orchestrations

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, “Hadestown”

Larry Hochman, “Kiss Me, Kate”

Daniel Kluger, “Oklahoma!”

Simon Hale, “Tootsie”

Harold Wheeler, “Ain’t Too Proud”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, “Ain’t Too Proud”

Peter England, “King Kong”

Rachel Hauck, “Hadestown”

Laura Jellinek, “Oklahoma!”

David Korins, “Beetlejuice”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Bunny Christie, “Ink”

Rob Howell, “The Ferryman”

Santo Loquasto, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Jan Versweyveld, “Network”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Rob Howell, “The Ferryman”

Toni-Leslie James, “Bernhardt/Hamlet”

Clint Ramos, “Torch Song”

Ann Roth, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Ann Roth, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Michael Krass, “Hadestown”

William Ivey Long, “Beetlejuice”

William Ivey Long, “Tootsie”

Bob Mackie, “The Cher Show”

Paul Tazewell, “Ain’t Too Proud”

Best Sound Design of a Play

Adam Cork, “Ink”

Scott Lehrer, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Fitz Patton, “Choir Boy”

Nick Powell, “The Ferryman”

Eric Sleichim, “Network”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski, “Beetlejuice”

Peter Hylenski, “King Kong”

Steve Canyon Kennedy, “Ain’t Too Proud”

Drew Levy, “Oklahoma!”

Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, “Hadestown”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, “Ink”

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Peter Mumford, “The Ferryman”

Jennifer Tipton, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, “Network”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, “The Cher Show”

Howell Binkley, “Ain’t Too Proud”

Bradley King, “Hadestown”

Peter Mumford, “King Kong”

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, “Beetlejuice”

Best Direction of a Play

Rupert Goold, “Ink”

Sam Mendes, “The Ferryman”

Bartlett Sher, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Ivo van Hove, “Network”

George C. Wolfe, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Best Direction of a Musical

Rachel Chavkin, “Hadestown”

Scott Ellis, “Tootsie”

Daniel Fish, “Oklahoma!”

Des McAnuff, “Ain’t Too Proud”

Casey Nicholaw, “The Prom”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Bertie Carvel, “Ink”

Robin De Jesús, “The Boys in the Band”

Gideon Glick, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Brandon Uranowitz, “Burn This”

Benjamin Walker, “All My Sons”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Fionnula Flanagan, “The Ferryman”

Celia Keenan-Bolger, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Kristine Nielsen, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Julie White, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Ruth Wilson, “King Lear”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Lilli Cooper, “Tootsie”

Amber Gray, “Hadestown”

Sarah Stiles, “Tootsie”

Ali Stroker, “Oklahoma!”

Mary Testa, “Oklahoma!”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Andre De Shields, “Hadestown”

Andy Grotelueschen, “Tootsie”

Patrick Page, “Hadestown”

Jeremy Pope, “Ain’t Too Proud”

Ephraim Sykes, “Ain’t Too Proud”