“Mien,” a new online art exhibition of photography, aims to explore ideas of queer identity underneath the visible and collective experience. Launched at the start of Pride Month, the show is also a way to give back; all proceeds will benefit the Ali Forney Center, which provides support for LGBTQ homeless youths.

Organized by New York design studio Trnk and curated by cofounder Tariq Dixon, the show includes nine photographs from seven emerging queer artists of color, including Dorian Ulises López Macías, Elliott Jerome Brown Jr., Guanyu Xu, Naima Green, Nelson Morales, Simone Thompson and Texas Isaiah. Prints of each photograph are available to purchase for $75.

“We’re inundated by reminders that our minds, bodies and spirits are constantly under siege. For People of Color, none of what we’re experiencing in this moment is new, but finally, more of the world is seeing, listening, and responding,” says Dixon. “I curated this exhibition as a counterpoint — to celebrate the magic created when we realize our own power and beauty.”

Dixon describes the included artworks as nourishment — “unapologetic affirmations of our humanity and dignity,” he says. “They encourage us to live proudly and freely, even when our mere existence requires such bravery.”

The exhibition explores the tension of community and self, and aims to celebrate the individual experience lived within the larger queer community.

“Society often attempts to strip away our individual experiences and represent us as a monolith or tightly defined subgroups,” says Dixon. “These artworks recognize that burden, while also celebrating the privilege of representing something larger than oneself.”

