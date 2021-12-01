Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and others are adding several new TV shows, movies and documentaries in December, as well as releasing new seasons of some beloved shows.

The month is seeing the release of two highly anticipated series: the debut of “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That…” on HBO Max — which will see actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their iconic roles — and the second season of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” which has actress Lily Collins returning as the titular character.

Several other shows are releasing new seasons this month, including FX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Hulu’s “Pen15″ and Netflix’s “The Witcher” and “Cobra Kai.”

Netflix is also debuting a few buzzy movies this month, including “Don’t Look Up” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, “The Power of the Dog” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and “The Lost Daughter” starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.

Here, WWD rounds up 21 new TV shows, movies and documentaries to watch in December 2021. Read on for more.

“The Power of the Dog”

Stream on Netflix on Dec. 1

A still from “The Power of the Dog.” KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

Directed by Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” follows a rancher who torments his brother’s new wife and her teenage son and finds himself unexpectedly falling in love. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”

Stream on FX on Hulu on Dec. 1

A still from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Courtesy of FX

The 15th season of the hit comedy show is returning this month, following the series’ beloved characters as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and the changing world. The show is bringing back its cast of Charlie Day, Danny DeVito, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Kaitlin Olson.

“Harlem”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 3

A still from “Harlem.” Sarah Shatz/Amazon

The comedy TV show follows four stylish women in Harlem, the mecca of Black culture in America, as they navigate their personal and professional lives. The show stars Grace Byers, Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson and Shoniqua Shandai.

“Pen15”

Stream on Hulu on Dec. 3

A still from “Pen15.” HULU

The remaining episodes of season two from the comedy series will debut on Hulu this month. The show follows creators Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine playing middle school versions of themselves as they navigate life as 13-year-olds. The series will conclude with the remaining episodes.

“Landscapers”

Stream on HBO Max on Dec. 6

A still from “Landscapers.” Courtesy of HBO Max

The four-part limited series is inspired by the real-life events surrounding Chris and Susan Edwards, a British couple who became the center of an investigation after two dead bodies were discovered in their back garden. The series stars Olivia Colman and David Thewlis.

“Voir”

Stream on Netflix on Dec. 6

A still from “Voir.” Netflix

The six-part docuseries celebrates the art of cinema and the personal connections people have with movies. The docuseries comes from Oscar-nominated filmmakers David Fincher and David Prior.

“Welcome to Earth”

Stream on Disney+ on Dec. 8

A still from “Welcome to Earth.” Courtesy of Disney+

The docuseries follows Will Smith as he travels to the world’s greatest wonders and reveals its hidden secrets.

“And Just Like That…”

Stream on HBO Max on Dec. 9

A still from “And Just Like That…” Courtesy of HBO Max

The highly anticipated “Sex and the City” reboot is debuting this month, following the beloved characters of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York as they navigate life in their fifties. Many other fan-favorite characters will also appear in the show, including Mr. Big, Steve Brady, Harry Goldenblatt and Stanford Blatch.

“The Ferragnez”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 9

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez attend “The Ferragnez” premiere by Amazon Prime in Madrid. Sipa USA via AP

Fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni is giving a closer look at her life in her first reality TV show, which focuses on her life at home with her husband Fedez and their two children.

“Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street”

Stream on HBO Max on Dec. 13

A still from “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street.” Robert Fuhring

The documentary gives an inside look at the early days of the beloved children’s show, “Sesame Street,” showing how the creators and educators came together to create the franchise.

“The Witcher”

Stream on Netflix on Dec. 17

A still from “The Witcher.” Jay Maidment

Season two of the popular fantasy series returns, following Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter played by Henry Cavill, who is trying to protect Princess Cirilla (played by Freya Allan) from the mythical creatures fighting for power.

“With Love”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 17

A still from “With Love.” Kevin Estrada/Amazon Prime Video

The five-part series follows the Diaz family on a different holiday over the course of a year as they experience highs and lows in their lives. The show focuses on the Diaz siblings, played by Emeraude Toubia and Mark Indelicato, on their mission to find love.

“1883”

Stream on Paramount+ on Dec. 19

A still from “1883.” CBS

The streaming service’s hit show, “Yellowstone,” is coming out with a prequel series, called “1883,” that follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. The series stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

“Being the Ricardos”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 21

A still from “Being the Ricardos.” Glen Wilson/ © 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star in the biopic as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, focusing on the couple’s behind-the-scenes romantic and professional relationships, while also giving an in-depth look at Ball’s iconic sitcom, “I Love Lucy.”

“Emily in Paris”

Stream on Netflix on Dec. 22

A still from “Emily in Paris.” STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

The second season of the hit comedy show is returning, following the titular character — played by Lily Collins — as she navigates her newfound love triangle and job.

“The Matrix Resurrections”

Stream on HBO Max on Dec. 22

A still from “The Matrix Resurrections.” Courtesy of HBO Max

The latest film in the fan-favorite franchise brings together Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss for their iconic roles, with Reeves’ character finding himself back in the Matrix. The film will be released in theaters and will be available on HBO Max for 31 days.

“Don’t Look Up”

Stream on Netflix on Dec. 24

A still from “Don’t Look Up.” NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

The film tells the story of two astronomers, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who discover an approaching comet that will destroy Earth, which no one seems to care about. The star-studded film’s cast also includes Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and many more.

“The Book of Boba Fett”

Stream on Disney+ on Dec. 29

A still from “The Book of Boba Fett.” Courtesy of Disney+

Teased in the end-credit sequence in the season two finale of “The Mandalorian,” the latest TV show in the “Star Wars” franchise follows the legendary bounty hunter navigating the galaxy’s underworld and claiming the territory that was once ruled by Jabba the Hutt.

“Cobra Kai”

Stream on Netflix on Dec. 31

A still from “Cobra Kai.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The fourth season of the hit TV show returns this month, taking place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament depicted in “The Karate Kid” movie from 1984. The new seasons shows the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos coming together to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament.

“Queer Eye”

Stream on Netflix on Dec. 31

A still from “Queer Eye.” ILANA PANICH-LINSMAN/NETFLIX

The beloved reality TV show is returning for its sixth season with the series’ “Fab Five” heading to Austin, Texas, to help transform the lives of some real-life heroes.

“The Lost Daughter”

Stream on Netflix on Dec. 31

A still from “The Lost Daughter.” YANNIS DRAKOULIDIS/NETFLIX © 20

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, “The Lost Daughter,” follows Leda, a woman who is overwhelmed by her intense memories of motherhood after becoming consumed by a young mother and her daughter she sees on the beach. The film stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Paul Mescal, Ed Harris and others.

