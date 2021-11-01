Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+ and other streaming services are debuting several new TV shows, movies and documentaries this month.

One of the biggest projects to release this month comes from Netflix, which is debuting the second season of its hugely popular docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” The show’s first season focused on Joe Exotic, the eccentric zookeeper who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for trying to hire two hitmen to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Other TV shows that are returning this month include Apple TV+’s “Dickinson,” a modern take on the life of poet Emily Dickinson and Hulu’s “The Great,” which centers on Catherine the Great, played by Elle Fanning.

Here, WWD looks at 17 new TV shows, movies and documentaries to watch in November 2021. Read on for more.

“Dickinson”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Nov. 5

Hailee Steinfeld in “Dickinson.” Courtesy of Apple TV+

The third and final season of Apple TV+’s “Dickinson” is airing this month, offering a modern take on the life of young poet Emily Dickinson, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

“Narcos: Mexico”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 5

A still from “Narcos: Mexico.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The prequel to the popular crime thriller show is returning to Netflix for its third season, focusing on the newly independent Mexican drug cartels as they navigate political upheaval and escalating violence.

“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 5

Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.” Jaap Buitendijk

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in the true story of eccentric British artist Louis Wain, whose psychedelic images of cats made him famous. The movie also stars Claire Foy, Taika Waititi, Sophia Di Martino and others.

“Passing”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 10

Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson in “Passing.” Courtesy of Netflix

Based on the 1929 novel of the same name, “Passing” is set in 1920s New York where a Black woman has her life upended when she reunites with a childhood friend who is passing as white. The film stars Ruth Negga, Tessa Thompson, Alexander Skarsgård and others.

“The Shrink Next Door”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Nov. 12

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd in “The Shrink Next Door.” Courtesy of Apple TV+

Based on true events, the show follows the relationship between psychiatrist Dr. Isaac Herschkopf (played by Paul Rudd) and his longtime patient, Martin Markowitz (played by Will Ferrell), as the doctor increasingly injects himself into his patient’s life.

“Mayor Pete”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 12

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg on stage with his husband Chasten Buttigieg at a primary night election rally in Nashua, N.H. AP

The documentary offers an inside look at U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign, as well as his relationship with husband Chasten Buttigieg and his victory in Iowa.

“Foodgod”

Stream on Discovery+ on Nov. 14

Jonathan Cheban attends The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jonathan Cheban, a lifelong foodie and close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family, is embarking on a four-part series that brings together his celebrity friends to visit some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas and Miami. Titled “Foodgod” — which Cheban also goes by — the show will feature Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, rapper Fat Joe and others.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 17

Joe Exotic in “Tiger King” Courtesy of NETFLIX

The hugely popular docuseries is returning for its second season this month. While few details are revealed about the upcoming season, Netflix’s trailer shows Joe Exotic, the eccentric zookeeper, in prison. Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in prison for trying to hire two different hitmen to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

“The Curse of Von Dutch”

Stream on Hulu on Nov. 18

“The Curse of Von Dutch” HULU

The docuseries chronicles the story behind Von Dutch, one of the most recognizable fashion brands in the early Aughts. The series delves into the company and the many different people who tried to take control of the brand.

“The Sex Lives of College Students”

Stream on HBO Max on Nov. 18

A still from “The Sex Lives of College Students.” Jessica Brooks

The comedy show follows four college roommates at New England’s Essex College navigating their new lives on campus. The series stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renée Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

“The Great”

Stream on Hulu on Nov. 19

A still from “The Great.” HULU

The second season of “The Great” is returning this month, with Catherine the Great, played by Elle Fanning, taking the Russian throne and dealing with the challenges of ruling the country.

“The Wheel of Time”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 19

A still from “The Wheel of Time.” Jan Thijs

The new fantasy TV show is based on the popular book series of the same name, set in a magical world that only certain women are allowed to access. The show focuses on Moiraine, played by Rosamund Pike, as she arrives in a small town and embarks on a dangerous journey with someone who is prophesied to either save or destroy humanity.

“Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 19

Andrew Garfield in “Tick, Tick… Boom!” Macall Polay/NETFLIX

Lin-Manuel Miranda directs the film adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized musical theater when he created the Broadway smash “Rent.” The film follows a young Jonathan, played by Andrew Garfield, who is trying to write the next great American musical.

“Hawkeye”

Stream on Disney+ on Nov. 24

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in “Hawkeye.” Courtesy of Disney+

The latest TV series to come from Marvel Studios is “Hawkeye,” focusing on Jeremy Renner’s superhero character of the same name. The show follows Renner’s character as he teams with Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld, to defeat his previous enemies to get back to his family in time for Christmas.

“Mayor of Kingstown”

Stream on Paramount+ on Nov. 24

Kyle Chandler and Jeremy Renner in “Mayor of Kingstown.” CBS

The crime thriller follows the McLusky family, who are power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration has a large presence. The show casts Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, Emma Laird and others.

“The Beatles: Get Back”

Stream on Disney+ on Nov. 25

The Beatles Courtesy of Disney+

The docuseries follows The Beatles during the band’s January 1969 recording session as they wrote 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. The series also includes The Beatles’ last live performance as a group at the rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row.

“How to With John Wilson”

Stream on HBO Max on Nov. 26

A still from “How to With John Wilson.” Courtesy of HBO Max

The second season of documentary filmmaker John Wilson’s show continues his journey of self-discovery as he explores and interacts with fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give advice on seemingly simple topics.

