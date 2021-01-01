Netflix, HBO, Disney+ and other streaming services are starting 2021 off with a slate of new TV shows and documentaries.

HBO is releasing the second bridge episode for its hit teen drama “Euphoria,” which focuses on Hunter Schafer’s character, Jules. HBO is also releasing new content under its sports arm: a two-part documentary giving an in-depth look at golf legend Tiger Woods’ career.

Marvel Studios is also gearing up to release the first of its limited series projects on Disney+ this month, starting with “WandaVision,” which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as their superhero characters, Scarlet Witch and Vision.

Here, WWD looks at seven TV shows to binge watch in January. Read on for more.

“History of Swear Words”

Stream on Netflix on Jan. 5

Actor Nicolas Cage serves as the host for Netflix’s new docu-series, “History of Swear Words,” which takes an in-depth look at the origins, pop culture connotations and cultural implications behind commonly used swear words. Cage will conduct interviews with historians, celebrities and linguistics experts during the six-part series.

“Dickinson”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Jan. 8

Apple TV+ is releasing the second season of its historical comedy “Dickinson,” which stars Hailee Steinfeld as the titular poet, Emily Dickinson. The second season focuses on Dickinson’s relationship with fame and how it affected her writing.

“Pretend It’s a City”

Stream on Netflix on Jan. 8

The Martin Scorsese-directed series follows author Fran Lebowitz through New York City as she shares insight into her past and gives commentary on the city, including tourism, transportation and real estate.

“Lupin”

Stream on Netflix on Jan. 8

“Lupin” is inspired by the fictional character Arsène Lupin created in 1905 by French writer Maurice Leblanc. The series stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a janitor at The Louvre who attempts to steal a rare necklace that belonged to Marie Antoinette to get revenge on those who wrongfully accused his father of a crime.

“Tiger”

Watch on HBO on Jan. 10

The two-part documentary gives an in-depth look at Tiger Woods’ storied career, including his rise as a young athlete and the setbacks his career faced due to his extramarital affairs and his DUI arrest in 2017. “Tiger” also shows how Woods persevered through his personal struggles and made his comeback in 2019.

“WandaVision”

Stream on Disney+ on Jan. 15

“WandaVision” is the first limited series and first “Phase Four” project to come from Marvel Studios. The show focuses on Elizabeth Olsen’s character, Scarlet Witch, and Paul Bettany’s character, Vision, after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and sees the couple assimilating to their new life in a retro Fifties-like suburb.

“Euphoria”

Watch on HBO on Jan. 24

HBO is releasing the second bridge episode between the first and second season for its hit teen drama “Euphoria.” The episode focuses on Hunter Schafer’s character Jules over the Christmas holiday. Schafer co-wrote and co-produced the episode, which follows the first bridge episode that focused on Zendaya’s character, Rue.

