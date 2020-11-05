While many people are staying home as coronavirus cases spike nationwide, today’s popular streaming services are giving viewers ample television to binge-watch to keep themselves entertained.

The most anticipated television show of November is arguably the fourth season of Netflix’s royal drama “The Crown,” being released on Nov. 15, which finally introduces the show’s Princess Diana, who is played by actress Emma Corrin.

HBO’s new streaming service HBO Max is also expanding its original content with releases like murder mystery “The Flight Attendant,” which stars Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Rosie Perez and Michiel Huisman.

Here, WWD looks at seven TV shows to binge watch this month. Read on for more.

“The Queen’s Gambit”

Stream on Netflix

The limited series has been trending on Netflix since it debuted in late October. “The Queen’s Gambit” follows a young orphan, Beth Harmon played by Anya Taylor-Joy, on her mission of becoming the world’s greatest chess player in the Fifties and Sixties.

Among many reasons, the show is being praised for its impressive costumes that evoke the Mod style of the era. Many of the costumes are currently on display at the Brooklyn Museum’s “The Queen and the Crown” virtual exhibit.

“The Mandalorian,” Season Two

Stream on Disney+

The second season of Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” from the “Star Wars” franchise made its debut on Oct. 30, with new episodes dropping each Friday throughout November.

“Killing Eve,” Season Three

Stream on Hulu

Spy drama “Killing Eve” season three made its debut in May on BBC, but the new season will be available on Hulu starting Nov. 6.

“A Teacher”

Stream on FX on Hulu

FX’s “A Teacher” follows an illicit affair between a Texas high school teacher and her student, played by Kate Mara and Nick Robinson, respectively. The show debuts on Nov. 10.

“The Crown,” Season Four

Stream on Netflix

Netflix’s hit royal drama, “The Crown,” is returning for its fourth season on Nov. 15. The highly anticipated season is introducing the show’s Princess Diana, played by newcomer Emma Corrin, and Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson. Many cast members from the show’s third season are also returning, including Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles.

The season will focus on Prince Charles and Princess Diana, including the start of their relationship, their royal tour of Australia and their royal wedding in 1981. The season four trailer teases the couple’s wedding, showing a glimpse of Corrin dressed in Princess Diana’s iconic wedding dress.

“Small Axe”

Stream on Amazon Prime

Steve McQueen’s anthology series “Small Axe” is returning to Amazon Prime on Nov. 20. The series is a collection of five films set in the late Sixties to mid Eighties that tell the stories of people who have been impacted by racism and discrimination living in London’s West Indian community. “Small Axe” stars Letitia Wright, John Boyega and Shaun Parkes.

“The Flight Attendant”

Stream on HBO Max

Murder mystery “The Flight Attendant” — which releases on Nov. 26 — stars Kaley Cuoco, who is taking on her first major role since CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” ended last year. The show follows a flight attendant who is accused of murdering a passenger after spending the night together in Bangkok. The show also casts Zosia Mamet, Rosie Perez and Michiel Huisman.

