The Ubiquitors of Fall 2021 Social Life in New York City

Sure there were some gatherings out east this summer, but fall in New York was really the return of socializing — and the party planners made up for lost time. There were more invites to events than ever, and WWD has to give credit to this season’s most ubiquitous faces, those who everywhere one turned showed up and seemed to never tire of the fashion party circuit.

The crowned face of this fall? Tommy Dorfman. Be it a fashion show (Coach, Michael Kors), a late-night party (Miu Miu Club, Ami’s New York takeover, Chanel’s No.5 celebration) or a more formal affair (the CFDA Awards, the ABT gala, the Golden Heart Awards, the WSJ Innovator Awards), Dorfman was at the ready, and brought high energy with her to each event (a blessing for the party photographers). Dorfman has long been on the fashion scene but after this fall, she’s a staple.

Next on the list of ubiquity is Ella Emhoff, a relatively unknown name this time last year but after this fall season, one of the most familiar faces to the fashion world. The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Parsons grad stole the show in her Miu Miu coat at the Biden inauguration in January, and her love for fashion was realized soon after. This fall she was seen at the Thom Browne show, the Met Ball, Marc Jacobs’ Bergdorf’s party, the WSJ Awards, the Miu Miu Club party and the Ami bash.

Also heavily on the scene was Ziwe, who broke out during the pandemic with her viral interviews. WWD spotted her most recently over Zoom for Neiman Marcus’ white elephant party, and earlier in the season at the Miu Miu party (if you can’t tell by now, the Miu Miu Club party was very much a celebration of ‘It’ girls), Emily Ratajkowski’s book reading at Tory Burch, the Coach party and the Neiman’s NYFW cocktail.

And how would we leave off the “Gossip Girl” cast? Ever since the reboot aired over the summer, its cast members have been big on the New York scene (how very fitting). From the Met Ball for Jordan Alexander to the CFDA Awards for Evan Mock, they’ve been busy.

Wishing a happy and healthy New Year to all our favorite ubiquitors — get ready for 2022!