WWD Report Card: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Edition

Tom Sandoval Getty Images

Tom Sandoval

Sandoval has the sad villain look down. The sequined trouser, bedazzled sneaker and furry biker jacket are all the key ingredients for a fashion nightmare. When you add the colored sunglasses, floppy hair and creepy mustache, there’s no going back.

Ariana Madix FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ariana Madix

Nothing is more main character energy than a red cocktail dress. The bustier design is flattering and chic, and the naturally styled hair gives a hint of girl next door.

Raquel Leviss GC Images/Getty Images

Raquel Leviss

This look is very naughty schoolgirl during the day and dominatrix by night. The combination is a bit messy and an eyesore. The confusion only grows louder with the addition of a baseball hat, square-toe boots and sweet hairstyle.

Scheana Shay Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Scheana Shay

This look screams L.A. reality star. The asymmetric sleeve, mini length of the skirt and the beading are the perfect elements of Vanderpump LBD. The white nail polish, hair extensions and open-toe sandal push this into tacky territory.

Katie Maloney Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Katie Maloney

As a concept, this is very Parisian chic. We love the sheer pleated skirt paired with the Alo hoodie. The red lipstick and the hair pulled back, together with the hoop earrings and pointed stiletto, enhance the continental flair. We wish the visible underwear was a boy-short cut.

James Kennedy Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

James Kennedy

Suit pants this tight are only acceptable if you’re an ice skater. This H&M version of an Elvis Presley ensemble is not the ideal choice for anyone’s personal style. The pointy shoes are the last nail in the fashion coffin.

Lala Kent Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Lala Kent

If her intentions were to be a mermaid Barbie with an addiction to spray tans, mission accomplished. There is something amazing about the dark root hairstyle. We wish that she would’ve gone softer with the eye shadow and metallic platform sandal.

Tom Schwartz GC Images/Getty Images

Tom Schwartz

Is pairing a business suit with socks and Adidas slides a good idea? You already know the answer. And when adding a depressing V-neck white T-shirt, the whole thing is anxiety-inducing.