×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: March 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Digital Art Making Moves on the Mannequin Market

Fashion

V&A Museum Exhibit Spans Coco Chanel’s Life, Career

Business

Gucci Unveils New Two-level Boutique in NYC’s Meatpacking District

WWD Report Card: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Edition

Unpacking the wardrobe from the infamous reality cast.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Plus Icon
WWD Report Card: Vanderpump Rules Edition
WWD Report Card: "Vanderpump Rules" edition Getty Images
Tom Sandoval Getty Images

Tom Sandoval

Sandoval has the sad villain look down. The sequined trouser, bedazzled sneaker and furry biker jacket are all the key ingredients for a fashion nightmare. When you add the colored sunglasses, floppy hair and creepy mustache, there’s no going back.

Ariana MadixWWD Report Card: 'Vanderpump Rules' Edition
Ariana Madix FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ariana Madix

Nothing is more main character energy than a red cocktail dress. The bustier design is flattering and chic, and the naturally styled hair gives a hint of girl next door. 

Related Galleries

Raquel LevissWWD Report Card: 'Vanderpump Rules' Edition
Raquel Leviss GC Images/Getty Images

Raquel Leviss

This look is very naughty schoolgirl during the day and dominatrix by night. The combination is a bit messy and an eyesore. The confusion only grows louder with the addition of a baseball hat, square-toe boots and sweet hairstyle.

Scheana ShayWWD Report Card: 'Vanderpump Rules' Edition
Scheana Shay Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Scheana Shay

This look screams L.A. reality star. The asymmetric sleeve, mini length of the skirt and the beading are the perfect elements of Vanderpump LBD. The white nail polish, hair extensions and open-toe sandal push this into tacky territory.

Katie MaloneyWWD Report Card: 'Vanderpump Rules' Edition
Katie Maloney Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Katie Maloney

As a concept, this is very Parisian chic. We love the sheer pleated skirt paired with the Alo hoodie. The red lipstick and the hair pulled back, together with the hoop earrings and pointed stiletto, enhance the continental flair. We wish the visible underwear was a boy-short cut.

James KennedyWWD Report Card: 'Vanderpump Rules' Edition
James Kennedy Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

James Kennedy

Suit pants this tight are only acceptable if you’re an ice skater. This H&M version of an Elvis Presley ensemble is not the ideal choice for anyone’s personal style. The pointy shoes are the last nail in the fashion coffin.

Lala KentWWD Report Card: 'Vanderpump Rules' Edition
Lala Kent Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Lala Kent

If her intentions were to be a mermaid Barbie with an addiction to spray tans, mission accomplished. There is something amazing about the dark root hairstyle. We wish that she would’ve gone softer with the eye shadow and metallic platform sandal. 

Tom Schwartz WWD Report Card: 'Vanderpump Rules' Edition
Tom Schwartz GC Images/Getty Images

Tom Schwartz

Is pairing a business suit with socks and Adidas slides a good idea? You already know the answer. And when adding a depressing V-neck white T-shirt, the whole thing is anxiety-inducing. 

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad