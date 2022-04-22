Headed to Venice? Quick Tips From the Coolest Sisters in Town

VENICE — Young, chic and down-to-earth: Italian socialites and entrepreneurs Vera and Viola Arrivabene, who have founded footwear label ViBi Venezia 2015, were born in Venice and traveled the world. But at the end of the day, there’s no place like home for them.

Here, the sisters share their favorite spots where to eat and drink and share tips on what to visit in the city, which is gearing up to kick off its busiest season with the Biennale Arte officially opening on Saturday.

Coffee break at…

Caffè Quadri in central Piazza San Marco, for Vera Arrivabene.

Pasticceria Rizzardini, for Viola Arrivabene, as this “is the place where we always went to with our mom when we grew up. And when we were good, she used to buy us the ‘Pastina di riso’ pastry.”

Lunch at…

Restaurant Alla Madonna or at Antiche Carampane, for Vera and Viola, respectively.

Go-to drink…

A spritz in Naranzaria “for sure,” said Viola Arrivabene as “this is where we used to go with our cousins.”

Dinner at…

Harry’s Bar — “and take the ‘tagliolini gratinati’!” said Viola Arrivabene.

Art not to miss…

“Go and check Homo Faber while it is running, and Palazzo Fortuny,” said Vera Arrivabene.

“And the Manovra exhibit,” added her sister Viola.

Items to shop…

“Well of course ViBi Venezia slippers, at the Duca d’Aosta store,” said Viola Arrivabene.

“And Giberto glasses at the Aman for your homes,” added Vera.

Can’t travel to Venice without…

Comfy shoes, according to Vera Arrivabene.

“For me it’s always about a pair of jeans and white T-shirt. But also an Emilia Wickstead dress, as you can wear it from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m., and you need something practical like that here. You can’t go back and forth to the hotel just for a change of look,” added her sister Viola.

Ultimate favorite activity in town…

“A very early morning long walk, all the way to Sant’Elena island or to the Lido. Nothing compares to it,” agreed the Arrivabenes.