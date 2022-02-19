×
Today's Digital Daily

The New Way to Distance: A 12-room Hacienda in Guatemala

If life inside over the last two years has any antidote, this is probably it.

Villa Bokeh luxury boutique hotel grounds
Villa Bokeh grounds and volcano views. Courtesy Villa Bokeh

There’s a lot the world could disagree about right now, but what most people can probably get behind is the need for an escape from it all.

A prime spot for distanced disappearing? Villa Bokeh.

This perfectly sleepy hacienda on six acres of lush land just 10 minutes from the UNESCO World Heritage Site and 16th-century town of Antigua, Guatemala, feels like the far-reaches of the countryside despite its ideal location, with vistas of the nearby Volán de Agua volcano.

Guatemala’s second Relais & Chateau property — after Villa Bokeh’s big sister property Casa Polopo, which sits on Lake Atitlan — the luxury estate is named after the Japanese word to describe the aesthetic quality of the blur in an out-of-focus image. If that doesn’t say step back and let a foggy haze of relaxation wash over you, we’re not sure what does.

Rooms are adorned with locally woven Guatemalan textiles, with bedside tables topped with striking black-and-white photographs depicting the beauty of Mayan culture. Some rooms come with private balconies overlooking the verdant grounds, where there’s a lagoon, a pool and picturesque plazas perfect for sipping that freshly brewed coffee from the Guatemalan highlands. Or a craft cocktail, if that’s preferred. On the breakfast menu? A traditional Guatemalan “Chapin” breakfast of eggs with beans, fried plantain, fresh cheese and just-made tortillas.

If life inside over the last two years has any antidote, this is probably it. Rates start at $250 a night.

A guest room at Villa Bokeh luxury boutique hotel in Guatemala
A guest room at Villa Bokeh. Courtesy Villa Bokeh
