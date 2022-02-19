The New Way to Distance: A 12-room Hacienda in Guatemala

There’s a lot the world could disagree about right now, but what most people can probably get behind is the need for an escape from it all.

A prime spot for distanced disappearing? Villa Bokeh.

This perfectly sleepy hacienda on six acres of lush land just 10 minutes from the UNESCO World Heritage Site and 16th-century town of Antigua, Guatemala, feels like the far-reaches of the countryside despite its ideal location, with vistas of the nearby Volán de Agua volcano.

Guatemala’s second Relais & Chateau property — after Villa Bokeh’s big sister property Casa Polopo, which sits on Lake Atitlan — the luxury estate is named after the Japanese word to describe the aesthetic quality of the blur in an out-of-focus image. If that doesn’t say step back and let a foggy haze of relaxation wash over you, we’re not sure what does.

Rooms are adorned with locally woven Guatemalan textiles, with bedside tables topped with striking black-and-white photographs depicting the beauty of Mayan culture. Some rooms come with private balconies overlooking the verdant grounds, where there’s a lagoon, a pool and picturesque plazas perfect for sipping that freshly brewed coffee from the Guatemalan highlands. Or a craft cocktail, if that’s preferred. On the breakfast menu? A traditional Guatemalan “Chapin” breakfast of eggs with beans, fried plantain, fresh cheese and just-made tortillas.

If life inside over the last two years has any antidote, this is probably it. Rates start at $250 a night.