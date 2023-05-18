×
Viso Project Opens Permanent Store in Dumbo

The home design store will feature rotating installations in the gallery-store hybrid space.

David Vivirido and Francesco Sourigues of Viso Project open permanent store in Dumbo
David Vivirido and Francesco Sourigues of Viso Project. Courtesy of Clement Pascal

Viso Project has found its permanent home. Launched in 2017 by David Vivirido and Francesco Sourigues, the lifestyle brand has staged pop-ups in TriBeCa in 2019 and at Frieze L.A. in 2022, and now has opened its first permanent store, in Dumbo in Brooklyn.

The space, located at 46 Pearl Street, opens with a welcome reception Thursday. The location serves as a multidisciplinary offering, operating as a showroom, gallery and store, with plans for rotating exhibits and installations. 

A chair by Mombiedro Studio.
A chair by Mombiedro Studio. Courtesy of Clement Pascal

“As part of the post-COVID[-19] thing we realized that we needed a physical space to be able to show what we’re making and also to be able to show it within context,” Vivirido says. “A lot of the stores that carry our pieces are online, so it makes it hard for people to physically go and touch and feel one of the blankets or see why the porcelain is so special. So we always were like ‘we need our own space. We need to create the narrative for the products.’”

Dumbo decor store Hudson Wilder, which Vivirido calls a pioneer in the Dumbo retail space, invited the Viso team to do a pop-up over the holidays last year. They quickly fell in love with the area.

“It seems kind of like a good compromise because it is close enough to the city. It’s close enough to Brooklyn. And there’s a lot happening, and it’s a lot of design businesses moving here. So it made sense,” Vivirido says. “We found a space which was very raw. It’s essentially a white box, like a gallery. And it made total sense for us because we want the space to keep changing.”

Inside VISO Project's Dumbo store.
Inside Viso Project’s Dumbo store. Courtesy of Clement Pascal

The opening installation is called “Pieces” and features several different porcelain objects decorated with zodiac signs. They also have several pieces of furniture as part of the opening, many of which are in development right up to the deadline of the store’s Thursday opening.

Highlights include several pieces from Spanish designer Mombiedro Studio, who is known for three-legged chairs. The items at Viso include chairs and candle holders. The store will also present an installation by Madrid-based design studio Casa Antillon, with other collaborations expected as part of New York Design Week.

“I feel like five years ago, [home design] wasn’t as popular. It felt more niche, and now it’s part of everybody’s agenda,” Vivirido says. “Good in a way, but also there’s a ton of options available. It feels like every other brand has decided to also venture into home. But it’s very exciting. I mean, we love working with the products. And it’s very fulfilling to actually see something finished and see people taking it home. There’s something tangible. You’re creating a product that becomes part of people’s every day.”

VISO in Dumbo.
Viso in Dumbo.
