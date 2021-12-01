×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

‘Virgil Was Here’ – a Poignant Show Pays Tribute to the Designer

Business

Amid Tribute to Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Opens Miami Men’s Store

Fashion

Virgil Abloh: The Successes of a Multihyphenate

Vngrd, the Italian Streetwear Brand Approved by Kanye West and Virgil Abloh, Gets the Book Treatment

The seminal streetwear brand originated in the mid-Aughts is releasing a book published by Rizzoli.

The VNGRD book by Rizzoli and
The Vngrd book by Rizzoli and an original T-shirt reissued to mark the occasion. Courtesy of VNGRD

A book cover with no headline may be puzzling, unless it bears art that’s so recognizable it needs no introduction.

Rizzoli is publishing a new fashion book dedicated to the rise and fall of Vngrd, a pioneer streetwear brand that originated in Milan in 2005 when fanzines were still a thing and the city’s youth subcultures had no social media to channel their creativity into.

Among the most iconic graphics the Vngrd team developed over its roughly 10-year history was a hand-drawn octopus pattern featuring cascading tentacles, the latter appearing on the 336-page glossy tome’s cover.

Vngrd was founded by Giorgio Di Salvo, the designer behind several hip streetwear brands and projects, with friend Paolo Budua in the context of underground Milan. After several roadblocks, they started production later by linking with Iuter, another streetwear firm with stronger business prowess, which provided contacts of manufacturers. The first collection — of printed T-shirts — was released in 2006.

Related Galleries

Di Salvo admitted that the brand really never turned profitable, but that was not the primary goal, as he and Badua both concurred in describing the brand as a “spirit, a radical approach, a method of doing things.”

“We were in our 20s, we loved clothing and our approach on dressing up was very much linked to the culture we belonged to, the music we loved, the network of people, the parties, the human interactions,” Di Salvo explained at the book presentation held at Milan’s Rizzoli bookshop.

The coffee-table book retraces the brand’s history, filled as it is with images their products — from the early experimental outerwear to the uncomplicated garments bearing psychedelic prints, including the octopus design — as well as portraits of its team and candid images of the behind-the-scenes creative process. It also sheds light on the various collaborations the brand amassed, from Slam Jam to Stüssy.

There’s little to no information online about the brand even though Kanye West featured the fall 2008 collection on his personal blog, before asking the Vngrd cofounders to collaborate with him on a brand he operated back then called Pastelle. That’s when the duo got in touch with the late Virgil Abloh and Givenchy’s Matthew Williams.

Abloh and other prominent personalities in the streetwear and underground scene, including Marcelo Burlon, founder of New Guards Group-owned County of Milan, and Slam Jam’s Luca Benini, penned their contributions for the book. Abloh recalled seeing the octopus hoodies on Hypebeast and thinking it was “one of the most forward-thinking graphic designs, because it used graphics understanding the shape of the garment.”

“The whole book concept was about historicizing the brand,” Di Salvo said. “Even if the experience lasted a few years only, it marked a precedent for Italian streetwear,” he said.

The original VNGRD octopus hoodie was reissued in 2021 to mark the brand's book launch.
The original Vngrd octopus hoodie was reissued in 2021 to mark the brand’s book launch. Courtesy of VNGRD

By 2013, the day-to-day operations at Vngrd had ceased but the influence of the brand and its aesthetics continued to be felt across the streetwear community. For its 15th anniversary, Iuter asked the Vngrd’s duo to release a cobranded capsule featuring the octopus pattern. In the wake of the commercial success it got, Iuter’s Alberto Leoni acquired the rights on the original design and established a brand, named Octopus, to develop merch bearing the pattern.

“The octopus will be a forever icon of Vngrd’s history, it marked the most successful creative output both in terms of visibility and business,” Di Salvo added.

Marking the book launch, Octopus is releasing a limited-edition collection of Vngrd’s original octopus hoodies from 2006, available in gray and purple, and a T-shirt from 2007. The capsule collection boasts the same screen-printing technique originally employed on Vngrd items.

The book, priced at 60 euros, is available at Rizzoli in Italy and will debut in the U.S. on Feb. 22, while the capsule collection is sold at Slam Jam’s Milan store retailing at 200 euros and 100 euros for hoodies and T-shirts, respectively.

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Virgil Abloh-approved Streetwear Brand Vngrd Releases

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad